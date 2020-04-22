RadioandMusic
News |  22 Apr 2020 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

Hip-hop artist KB celebrates partnership with Sony Music

MUMBAI: Chart topping, award winning hip-hop artist and creative KB (born Kevin Burgess) celebrates the launch of a new joint partnership with Sony Music with the release of a new single. "Armies," the hard-hitting first single under the new deal, is available today across all digital music service providers. The accompanying lyric video, which includes visuals of KB sparring in the gym, gives an up-close and personal glimpse into KB and the army he so passionately fights for.

"It feels as if God has been preparing me for the music that I'm making right now. I'm profoundly grateful for all the possibilities that it brings and I hope that it will make a positive impact on our culture and the world. I'm excited to see what this new partnership has in store” said KB.

"KB's deep connection with his fans is obvious. KB is one of those rare talents whose creativity, charisma and masterful hip-hop lyric writing are surpassed only by his depth and passion for his mission. I knew right away he was someone we wanted to partner with" said Jason McArthur, Vice President of Artists & Repertoire for Sony Music Entertainment's faith-based division Provident Label Group.

Phil Thornton, SVP/General Manager of Essential Sound/Provident Label Group says, "We are thrilled to welcome KB to our Essential Sound/Provident family. I've been a longtime fan of KB's incredible artistry. His skilled lyricism and candid performances continue to break boundaries and command attention with all his fans worldwide. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to releasing new music soon!"

