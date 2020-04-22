RadioandMusic
News |  22 Apr 2020 13:32

Claptone reveals "Claptone In The Circus", an immersive video series - broadcasting live every Wednesday

MUMBAI: Welcome to CLAPTONE in The Circus, a series of DJ sets, live and direct from a small circus in need of support during these challenging times - Claptone's latest residency, so to speak. Twelve weeks in a row, we will dance together, to specially themed mixes, and at the same time support a kind circus family and their happy, loving animals. During this new Claptone venture we’ll be introduced to more than 40 exclusive and unreleased Claptone originals, remixes and edits.

To make it even more spellbinding, in each episode, CLAPTONE’s DJ Set will be accompanied by the dazzling performance artists that inhabit the grounds of the circus. They will, at safe distances of course, enact the most thrilling of performances, to compliment the dreamy melodies and funky rhythms. Exciting jugglers, daring knife-throwers, a regal pony show and much more, await you every Wednesday, starting on April 22nd.

"In these trying times, I’ve often found myself going on long, isolated walks to appreciate the beauty of nature. It was on one of these scenic, afternoon journeys that I first stumbled upon a tiny family-run circus. The circus director told me about their struggle to pay the rent and buy food for the animals since the pandemic hit, as they couldn’t put on public shows.

The following day, I returned, this time, with fresh carrots in hand, hoping to be able to meet and feed the animals. It was then and there that I decided not simply to donate food and money, but to play specially themed and carefully selected sets at this little circus, involving parts of their show, to bring joy to my friends and fans in sound and vision." says CLAPTONE.

Come and share in the beauty of this tucked-away treasure. Tune in live via CLAPTONE’s YouTube or Facebook page every Wednesday at 9PM CET, starting on April 22nd, 2020.

