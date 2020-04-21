Thank You Healthcare & Essential Workers: 'Hum Saath Hain' COVID-19 anthem made with 24 artists while social distancing

MUMBAI: Here is how upcoming singer-composer Mohit A Jaitly and team came up with ‘Hum Saath Hain’ as a gratitude anthem for the healthcare workers and essentials providers amid lockdown.

Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics as well as pathologists have been working round the clock across India, aiding in the treatment of the newly rampant COVID-19. With over 13,000 declared cases and over 420 fatalities and an impending lockdown, the entire nation has been brought to a complete standstill! Apart from health workers, essential providers and suppliers have also been working night and day to ensure that the citizens get their necessities to brace this lockdown. In a bid to thank public health workers, researchers in the scientific community, emergency service and sanitation workers, budding talent and upcoming singer-composer Mohit A Jaitly teaming up with Ashar Anis Khan to come up with ‘Hum Saath Hain’, a unique gratitude anthem featuring 24 talented artists, mixed and mastered at home while maintaining social distancing.

‘Hum Saath Hain’ track was merely an idea that Mohit conceived. Not being able to work in the studio, he got his home studio working again and started producing the music for the same! “I thought of creating this song. Ashar came on board and we started work on it immediately,” shares Mohit who also disclosed that he had to convince the singers to send a vocal file. “Some of the 24 artists sent their vocals recorded with their phones whereas others like me who had their home studio sent me a studio-recorded track.” The anthem features the melodious voices of Altamash Faridi, Siddharth Basrur, Farhan Sabri, Arup Banerji, Romy and 20 other musicians across all walks of life! All proceeds from the track will go to the PMCares Funds, in aid for the Government's battle in fighting COVID-19.

Editing, mixing and mastering these phone recordings was no easy feat, shares Mohit. Jammtime, the production house owned by him, had its entire team working two days. The song was created at the comfort of everyone’s homes, without stepping out! “We created this anthem to express our deeply appreciated gratitude to all of those who are helping us and the nation to function, despite the nationwide lockdown! Inspite of all the difficulties, together, we can fight this,” signs off Mohit.

More power to Corona Warriors!