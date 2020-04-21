RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Apr 2020 18:59 |  By RnMTeam

Thank You Healthcare & Essential Workers: 'Hum Saath Hain' COVID-19 anthem made with 24 artists while social distancing

MUMBAI: Here is how upcoming singer-composer Mohit A Jaitly and team came up with ‘Hum Saath Hain’ as a gratitude anthem for the healthcare workers and essentials providers amid lockdown.

Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics as well as pathologists have been working round the clock across India, aiding in the treatment of the newly rampant COVID-19. With over 13,000 declared cases and over 420 fatalities and an impending lockdown, the entire nation has been brought to a complete standstill! Apart from health workers, essential providers and suppliers have also been working night and day to ensure that the citizens get their necessities to brace this lockdown. In a bid to thank public health workers, researchers in the scientific community, emergency service and sanitation workers, budding talent and upcoming singer-composer Mohit A Jaitly teaming up with Ashar Anis Khan to come up with ‘Hum Saath Hain’, a unique gratitude anthem featuring 24 talented artists, mixed and mastered at home while maintaining social distancing.

‘Hum Saath Hain’ track was merely an idea that Mohit conceived. Not being able to work in the studio, he got his home studio working again and started producing the music for the same! “I thought of creating this song. Ashar came on board and we started work on it immediately,” shares Mohit who also disclosed that he had to convince the singers to send a vocal file. “Some of the 24 artists sent their vocals recorded with their phones whereas others like me who had their home studio sent me a studio-recorded track.” The anthem features the melodious voices of Altamash Faridi, Siddharth Basrur, Farhan Sabri, Arup Banerji, Romy and 20 other musicians across all walks of life! All proceeds from the track will go to the PMCares Funds, in aid for the Government's battle in fighting COVID-19.

Editing, mixing and mastering these phone recordings was no easy feat, shares Mohit. Jammtime, the production house owned by him, had its entire team working two days. The song was created at the comfort of everyone’s homes, without stepping out! “We created this anthem to express our deeply appreciated gratitude to all of those who are helping us and the nation to function, despite the nationwide lockdown! Inspite of all the difficulties, together, we can fight this,” signs off Mohit.

More power to Corona Warriors!

Tags
coronavirus music Hum Saath Hain Jammtime Mohit A Jaitley
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2020

Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh, Divya Dutta’s Upcoming Song 'Hum Ek Hai' An Initiative To Spread Unity And Positivity!

MUMBAI: The song featuring Gautam Rode, Chef Ranveer Brar, Arjun Bijlani, Urvashi Dholakia and Rohit Roy among others attempt to spread a message of Indians together can win any battle.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2020

COVID-19: Gloria, Emilio Estefan provide 500 daily meals to COVID-19 fighters

MUMBAI: Singer Gloria Estefan and her husband, musician Emilio Estefan, are providing 500 daily meals to healthcare workers and first responders in Florida, reports etonline.com.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2020

It was a nice experience collaborating for Vh1 Quarantunes: Gavin Haley

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter Gavin Haley who hails from Louisville, Kentucky had his first single Fades Away,’ land on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart at numbers 1, 8 and 18 respectively in Australia, the UK, and America.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2020

21 of Maharashtra's most popular celebrities come together to fight COVID-19

Times Music presents 'Ladhvayya Mi Maharashtracha', a beautiful track featuring 21 of Maharashtra's most popular celebrities, who've come together to raise awareness about COVID-19.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2020

SRK on Salman's corona song: 'Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai'

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's trademark cryptic wit was working overtime again on Monday afternoon, when he commented on Salman Khan's new song.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Our self-service platform, 'BuyAdsOnBIGFM,com' encourages advertisers to continue operations seamlessly by booking ads online: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas

As the entire nation braves through the impact of the lockdown, various corporates are relyiread more

News
BigCityBeats steers forward with radio partner 1LIVE for WORLD CLUB DOME Drive-In

MUMBAI: For years BigCityBeats have been known for their unusual and crazy antics, and now thankread more

News
Haryana Radio raises COVID-19 awareness

MUMBAI: In this age of technology, it is the humble wireless that’s proving to be the vaccine agread more

News
Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad gives communal colour to Sadhus lynchings in Palghar

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad who hosts ‘Purani Jeans’ on Radio Mirchi UAE today took to Twitterread more

News
BIG FM launches another brave initiative 'dilli ke dhaakad. kehte hain ...let's fight corona together'

MUMBAI: ‘Motivation is found when purpose is discovered’.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sam Smith admits to taking drugs during party with Nicole Scherzinger

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has confirmed reports of consuming drugs at a wild party with singer Nicole Scherzinger on Christmas 2019 here. The duo's...read more

2
Joe Jonas' chicken tikka masala treat for wife

MUMBAI: Pop star Joe Jonas is spending his time in lockdown to master his cooking skills, and recently treated his wife and actress Sophie Turner...read more

3
One Page Spotlight to host a Global Online Concert with Grammy award winners and renowned musicians on Earth Day 2020

India, April 21: One Page Spotlight, the social and professional networking site for creators and entertainment professionals is all set to host a 60...read more

4
Five soulful songs penned by Manoj Muntashir delivered by T-Series which are treat to your ears

MUMBAI: It is said if the tune is the body of a song, then the lyrics are its soul and Manoj Muntashir has managed to bring the best words at the...read more

5
Musicians inspire each other during COVID-19 lockdown

MUMBAI: Cliff Notez recently created an annual tradition. He now takes the month of November to unplug, unwind and reflect while still making music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group