RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Apr 2020 18:41 |  By RnMTeam

Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed Ali lend musical touch to OTT series 'Ek Thi Begum'

MUMBAI: Playback stars Sunidhi Chauhan and Javed Ali have recorded two new tracks, for the web series "Ek Thi Begum".

Sunidhi has sung "Rab kyun khafa" and Javed sung "Chaubhati hai tanhaiya". The songs have been composed by Amitraj.

Talking about the song "Chaubhati hai tanhaiya", director Sachin Darekar said: "The song talks about the memories that you shared with your loved ones, your closed ones. It's a song that emotes the feeling of love and overlaps it with the hardships and the loss, as well. It's a beautiful song created by Amitraj and sung so well by Javed."

On "Rab kyun khafa", he added: " What really touched my heart about this song was its lyrics. It's touching and mournful at the same time and I couldn't imagine anyone but Sunidhi who could bring it to life."

Set in the 1980s in Mumbai, the MX original series "Ek Thi Begum" chronicles the life of Ashraf Bhatkar aka Sapna (played by Anuja Sathe). Her life changed when the city's biggest don Maqsood (Ajay Gehi) turned responsible for the death of her husband Zaheer (Ankit Mohan).

The 14-episode series also features Chinmay Mandlekar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Resham, Abhijeet Chavan, Pradip Doiphode, Vithal Kale, Nazarr Khan, Vijay Nikam, Anil Nagarkar, Suchit Jadhav, Raju Aathavale and Santosh Juvekar amongst others.

 (Source: IANS)

Tags
Sunidhi Chauhan Javed Ali Chinmay
Related news
News | 02 Mar 2020

Reality-TV is the new talent factory for Bollywood music

MUMBAI: Singing-based reality shows have been going on for years and have given some gems to the industry such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and Neha Kakkar.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Smile Deke Dekho' crosses 50 mn views

MUMBAI: Endorsing a chips brand couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had come together in a music video. Well the audience has much appreciated them as we can see the YouTube views of this add soaring. The commercial video shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt making each other smile.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Arijit, Raftaar enthrall music lovers in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood musicians Arijit Singh, Raftaar and Sunidhi Chauhan, among many others, enthralled music lovers with their power-packed performances at the fifth edition of Bollywood Music Project (BMP) here on Saturday. 

read more
News | 12 Dec 2019

There was a time I'd compare myself to other singers: Shalmali Kholgade

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade loves the singing skills of colleagues like Jonita Gandhi, Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.She says there was a time when she used to compare herself to these artistes.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2019

Shalmali Kholgade, Sunidhi Chauhan, Divine to enthral audience at Bollywood Music Project

MUMBAI: Enjoy the musical retreat with the best of Bollywood music artists at Jio Garden on 20th and 21st December including Vishal Bhardwaj, B Praak, Lisa Mishra, Neha Bhasin, Shalmali Kholgade, Sunidhi Chauhan, Divya Kumar, Divine and many more performing live, u

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Our self-service platform, 'BuyAdsOnBIGFM,com' encourages advertisers to continue operations seamlessly by booking ads online: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas

As the entire nation braves through the impact of the lockdown, various corporates are relyiread more

News
BigCityBeats steers forward with radio partner 1LIVE for WORLD CLUB DOME Drive-In

MUMBAI: For years BigCityBeats have been known for their unusual and crazy antics, and now thankread more

News
Haryana Radio raises COVID-19 awareness

MUMBAI: In this age of technology, it is the humble wireless that’s proving to be the vaccine agread more

News
Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad gives communal colour to Sadhus lynchings in Palghar

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad who hosts ‘Purani Jeans’ on Radio Mirchi UAE today took to Twitterread more

News
BIG FM launches another brave initiative 'dilli ke dhaakad. kehte hain ...let's fight corona together'

MUMBAI: ‘Motivation is found when purpose is discovered’.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh, Divya Dutta’s Upcoming Song 'Hum Ek Hai' An Initiative To Spread Unity And Positivity!

MUMBAI: The song featuring Gautam Rode, Chef Ranveer Brar, Arjun Bijlani, Urvashi Dholakia and Rohit Roy among others attempt to spread a message of...read more

2
It was a nice experience collaborating for Vh1 Quarantunes: Gavin Haley

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter Gavin Haley who hails from Louisville, Kentucky had his first single Fades Away,’ land on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart at...read more

3
COVID-19: Gloria, Emilio Estefan provide 500 daily meals to COVID-19 fighters

MUMBAI: Singer Gloria Estefan and her husband, musician Emilio Estefan, are providing 500 daily meals to healthcare workers and first responders in...read more

4
Musicians inspire each other during COVID-19 lockdown

MUMBAI: Cliff Notez recently created an annual tradition. He now takes the month of November to unplug, unwind and reflect while still making music...read more

5
12 Performances from One World: Together at Home that are a must watch

MUMBAI: With a successful streak, the event curated by Lady Gaga – ‘One World: Together at Home’ managed to raise over $120 million! Initiated to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group