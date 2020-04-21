Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed Ali lend musical touch to OTT series 'Ek Thi Begum'

MUMBAI: Playback stars Sunidhi Chauhan and Javed Ali have recorded two new tracks, for the web series "Ek Thi Begum".
Sunidhi has sung "Rab kyun khafa" and Javed sung "Chaubhati hai tanhaiya". The songs have been composed by Amitraj.
Talking about the song "Chaubhati hai tanhaiya", director Sachin Darekar said: "The song talks about the memories that you shared with your loved ones, your closed ones. It's a song that emotes the feeling of love and overlaps it with the hardships and the loss, as well. It's a beautiful song created by Amitraj and sung so well by Javed."
On "Rab kyun khafa", he added: " What really touched my heart about this song was its lyrics. It's touching and mournful at the same time and I couldn't imagine anyone but Sunidhi who could bring it to life."
Set in the 1980s in Mumbai, the MX original series "Ek Thi Begum" chronicles the life of Ashraf Bhatkar aka Sapna (played by Anuja Sathe). Her life changed when the city's biggest don Maqsood (Ajay Gehi) turned responsible for the death of her husband Zaheer (Ankit Mohan).
The 14-episode series also features Chinmay Mandlekar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Resham, Abhijeet Chavan, Pradip Doiphode, Vithal Kale, Nazarr Khan, Vijay Nikam, Anil Nagarkar, Suchit Jadhav, Raju Aathavale and Santosh Juvekar amongst others.
(Source: IANS)
