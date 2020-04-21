RadioandMusic
News |  21 Apr 2020 19:28

Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh, Divya Dutta’s Upcoming Song 'Hum Ek Hai' An Initiative To Spread Unity And Positivity!

MUMBAI: The song featuring Gautam Rode, Chef Ranveer Brar, Arjun Bijlani, Urvashi Dholakia and Rohit Roy among others attempt to spread a message of Indians together can win any battle.

The entertainment industry's latest initiative in the fight against the pandemic is a music video featuring several big names like Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Archana Puran Singh, Rohit Roy, Rannvijay Singha, Arjun Bijlani, Shaheer Sheikh, Ranveer Brar, Gautam Rode, Urvashi Dholakia, Aayush Shah, Pankhuri Awasthi, Sukhmani Sadana and Rais Khan. The song, 'Hum Ek Hai' is an attempt to spread the message of togetherness, peace and unity. Talking about COVID 19 where everyone is trying their bit by being home and taking all the precautions advised by our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji.

The track is sung and composed by Bishwajit Ghosh and written by Shree Sindhu. An initiative taken by Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality, the project is produced by Fledge Entertainment and co-produced by Mausam Shah. The music video has an inspiring message for the people that after every night we have a bright sunny day and this day too shall pass. The song is meant to be a melody about Indians who are known as fighters and who never despair hope. Our country which binds people of all religions together which is one of the great characteristics is what the song talks about.

The video features the Bollywood and TV actors singing along to the track in their respective balconies, home and terraces as they practice social distancing. The special mention goes to the real heroes of our country who participated in the video from Police, Medical professionals to Airline professionals who have contributed to spread a strong message.

Bishwajit Ghosh, singer, and composer said “Coming up with this song was just a thought that came up and releasing it would just have not been possible without all the actors who collectively participated and contributed for a cause to spread a positive message. We all are in this battle of fighting against COVID 19 where the country together is trying to take as much precautions as possible and this song is just an attempt to bring a smile on the face of people and motivate them. The real heroes of our country because of whom we are still safe, played an important role by being a part of the video without whom this song was incomplete. The entire team has put in their soul to make this and we hope that we can connect with the audience and we are able to spread peace and positivity.”

Mausam Shah, Co-Producer,“Being a part of a project which is purely an initiative to spread positivity is an honor. It has been an exciting journey working with a great team of people where everyone has put in efforts to come out with the best that we can. The credit goes to all celebrities and real heroes like police, airline and medical professionals who spared precious time, showed trust in us and contributed to this video. Music helps us deal with so many problems and I am sure this melody will help us stand united as one, against this disaster and we will emerge victorious"

The song will be released on 23rd April, Thursday, stay tuned.

