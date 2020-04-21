It was a nice experience collaborating for Vh1 Quarantunes: Gavin Haley

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter Gavin Haley who hails from Louisville, Kentucky had his first single Fades Away,’ land on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart at numbers 1, 8 and 18 respectively in Australia, the UK, and America. He is currently signed with Red Bull Records and has also collaborated with Vh1 Quarantunes’ were he went live on the Instagram page of Vh1 India on 14th April 2020.

In his live Gavin who was excited for this association performed on some original songs and had a good time chatting with his fans. “It was a nice experience collaborating for Vh1 Quarantunes and had a rollercoaster time spending time with my fans.”

Gavin Haley had recently teamed up with rapper Yung Pinch for a new song called "Tati." It's his second new track in as many months, following last month's release of his song "It's Getting Worse." He counts Ed Sheeran as his biggest inspiration.

While in an exclusive chat with Radioandmusic.com, the singer mentioned that he's been journaling and reading a lot amid COVID-19 pandemic. “I have just watched tiger king on Netflix too, haha,” added Gavin.

He gave a glimpse about his future projects too, “I would be releasing lots of music through the next few months which you can look forward to and once this all clears up. I will get back on the road to play live shows.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Gavin Haley.