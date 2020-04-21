COVID-19: Gloria, Emilio Estefan provide 500 daily meals to COVID-19 fighters

MUMBAI: Singer Gloria Estefan and her husband, musician Emilio Estefan, are providing 500 daily meals to healthcare workers and first responders in Florida, reports etonline.com.
Food will be prepared, packaged, and delivered daily out of Estefan Kitchen in the Miami Design District, seven days a week and for at least the next 30 days.
The Estefans are pitching in with help at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Baptist Health South Florida, City of Miami Police Department, Miami Beach Police Department and Miami Beach Fire Rescue.
Meanwhile, comedian Amy Schumer donated 2,500 masks and 2,500 coronavirus kits to the Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, New York, where her best friend, Jen Cloudman, works with the help of Bethenny Frankel‘s foundation BStrong.
Actress Angelina Jolie had released a statement in March announcing that she would be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry.
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had shared that he had helped create a GoFundMe page called the Frontline Responders Fund to provide medical professionals with the critical supplies they need, such as masks, gowns and gloves. The actor also revealed that he had donated $1 million to the fund.
(Source: IANS)
