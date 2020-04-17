Singer Abuzar Akhtar to release "Bella Ciao" dedicated to health workers who lost their lives because of Covid19

MUMBAI: 21 lac people so far have got coronavirus world over and 1.45 lacs have lost their lives. This includes Doctors and Health workers who got infected while treating other patients. What makes it even more depressing and sorrowful is the victims who have passed away due to Covid19 don't even get a chance to bid final goodbye to their families and their loved ones. This is extremely painful to even think of.

Therefore to share their sorrow and to stand with them in these grave times, singer Abuzar Akhtar is releasing a cover of the popular 'money heist' song "Bella ciao".

Bella ciao means "goodbye beautiful" is an Italian resistance song that has now become an anthem across the world to give hope and fight Coronavirus.

Singer Abuzar Akhtar prayed for these families and the unfortunate events that they had to face. He prayed for them to heal soon and get along with life with a positive and strong mindset.

This is a great step taken by him to show his concern towards those affected by Covid19. His NGO EK Zariya is continuing to work day and night to their full strength to make food available for the underprivileged. Since Lockdown they have provided 24,000 meals and 350 Ration Kits to those struggling with basic necessities.

Abuzar Akhtar also proved that when one has got a positive intention, she/he can do anything even from the four walls of their home. This entire song was in fact shot by his wife and edited by him all at home. This was a big task but he pulled it off quite well. This should be taken as an example by the ones who think creativity is not possible indoors because everyone possesses a phone. A phone is what Abuzar Akhtar used, to shoot and edit the entire music video.

