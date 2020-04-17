Rihanna's father survives COVID-19 battle

MUMBAI: Pop star Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty tested positive for COVID-19, but he has survived the illness with the help of his superstar daughter.
Fenty tested positive for coronavirus at home in Barbados. He feared he would die after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and suffering high fevers, reports thesun.co.uk.
He said his daughter, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, sent a ventilator to his home, and checked on him every day.
"My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn'. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done," the 66-year-old said.
He revealed his superstar daughter, 32, sent in a ventilator "that he hadn't used yet", and shipped it to his home in the Caribbean. He said that she gave him "more than" he needed to make it through the illness.
Recalling his time with the illness, he said: "I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly."
He had a message for everyone. "I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people realise. Please stay home," he said.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: According to the research, the latest edition of Sandbox went out to subscribers last niread more
MUMBAI: The radio plays were produced in partnership with the charity WaterAid, over an 18-monthread more
MUMBAI: Playlists on Spotify are often the easiest way to start listening to music, given that tread more
MUMBAI: New rules on the hugely popular TikTok app mean under-16s will no longer be allowed to sread more
MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more
MUMBAI: Global house music pioneer Oliver Heldens is back with his third new single of the year, unleashing ‘Details’ featuring acclaimed British...read more
MUMBAI: 'Proud' is both musically and thematicly an extreme - probably our loudest/rockiest song so far, and the first one with a clear critical...read more
MUMBAI: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the national lockdown in India has been extended till May 3. It has been a long time now that people have...read more
MUMBAI: Sushant Divgikar has reasons to be happy these days. Only the other week, he became India's first drag artiste to feature on the Forbes 30...read more
MUMBAI: Indian electronic duo, Lost Stories released the remix of Armaan Malik’s debut International single ‘Control’, a song that has been on the...read more