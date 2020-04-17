Oliver Heldens returns with stunning new single 'Details'

MUMBAI: Global house music pioneer Oliver Heldens is back with his third new single of the year, unleashing ‘Details’ featuring acclaimed British singer Boy Matthews. The new radio-ready track sees Heldens return to Ministry of Sound after dropping a handful of club tracks on his beloved label Heldeep Records.
‘Details’ fizzes over with energy and colour, its cutting-edge house sounds taking elements from electro and pop. Infectious riffs and funky bass combine to make for a seriously punchy ride, and the intense euphoria of the melodies is hard to beat. With melodic percussion and lots of infectious twists and turns keeping it high-energy, this one packages Heldens’ signature groovy sound in a new innovative form.
The new single comes after Heldens’ shot to the top of the charts with ‘Turn Me On’, which has now certified gold in the UK and amassed over 170 Million streams since it’s September 2019 release. Heldens is currently in the studio producing a heavy collection of new music. While the world remains indoors, you can find him on Heldeep Radio where he drops a new episode each week featuring exclusive unreleased music of his own and other Heldeep Records artists.
