Nereis reveal new ‘Induced Extinction (Turning Point Tour)' music video

MUMBAI: Italian alternative metal band NEREIS have revealed a new music video for the song “Induced Extinction”. The video was directed by Maurizio Del Piccolo and filmed while the band was on tour in Ukraine and Russian Federation. Watch the video right now at this location.
“Since the Coronavirus Pandemic shut down Italy, we had to cancel a bunch of shows and it has been difficult to get together due to the nationwide lockdown" says guitarist Sam Fabrello. “We have all this footage from past tours and all this time on our hands, so we thought let's give something more to the fans since we cannot be there in person during this global crisis.” Singer Andrea Barcheisi continues, “The song itself talks about a possible future where only a part of humanity survives, the one able to live in a sustainable way, the one able to get with the times, respecting the Earth and his creatures. The other part of humanity, composed of wicked men that rob, kill and live in world where greed and violence dominate, faces its extinction. A self-induced extinction, caused by their old and obsolete way to live.”
“Induced Extinction” is taken from the band’s latest album Turning Point which was released on June 8, 2018 via Eclipse Records. The album received critical acclaim from dozens of media outlets and radio stations all over the world. Previously, the band have released four music videos supporting the album, for the songs “Breaking Bad”, “Overdrive”, and “Two Wolves” and "Now".
Download or stream Turning Point the full album on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, or CD, and stream it via Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, iHeart Radio, and more.
Nereis Discography
The Wave Symphony (Single) - 2019
Turning Point (LP) - 2018
From the Ashes (EP) - 2014
Burnin’ Game (demo) – 2012
