Marvin Dee Band accidentally releases a Political Protestsong

MUMBAI: 'Proud' is both musically and thematicly an extreme - probably our loudest/rockiest song so far, and the first one with a clear critical message.

We are not necessarily known for our political statements. We celebrate diversity; we don't agree on everything amongst ourselves either. Therefore, until now, we have never felt the need to release a song in which we proclaim our own world vision. With all the developments in the world over the past few years it happend though - Marvin accidentally wrote a political song, which we loved and wanted to release.

'Proud' is featured on our debutalbum 'Changes' and starting today, Friday April 17th, it is available on all streaming services. The musicvideo, unfortunately, has been delayed slightly due to unforseen Corona-related delays. We promise you however, that it is well worth the wait!

Quarantine Sessions - recorded from home

Right now we can't perform live. Our tour has been cancelled and some shows have been pushed back to the fall. Almost all festival shows have been cancelled and we expect more to be cancelled as the situation develops. :(

But, we're bad at sitting still and really want to keep sharing and making music, so we've been playing "alomst-live-concerts" like this COVER and this LIVESTREAM CONCERT.