Mannphodganj ki Binny Pranati Rai Prakash got the tag of Indian Shakira after uploading this video

MUMBAI: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the national lockdown in India has been extended till May 3. It has been a long time now that people have been confined to their houses. Hence, they are looking forward to different ways to be productive, either by learning something new, practising hobbies or completing their everyday goals. Recently, Pranati Rai Prakash gave her fans a glimpse of her quarantine with a dance video.

When it comes to dance number in Bollywood it's a intergal part of the Indian cinema. We have to admit that we love listening good bollywood songs and no other form of dance can beat the grace and boldness of belly dance. There are many bollywood actress who have impressed us with there belly dance moves be it the Cabaret queen Helen, one of the boldest actress Malika Sherawat, Rani Mukherjee, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and many more who have been known for there flawless belly dancing. Now our very own Mann Phodhganj ki Binny, Pranati Rai Prakash shared a dance video on her Instagram where the actor is seen grooving on the beats. In the video, Pranati can be spotted acing at some professional dance moves. She can be seen flaunting her belly dance moves. As part of her caption, she wrote, ''Losing track of time doing things I like ...I love #quarantine''. In this video, Pranati is seen wearing a white crop top paired with a brown slit Skirt. By looking at her video fans are going gaga over her and has compared her dancing style and tagged as The Indian Shakira.

From India’s next top model to ‘Love Aaj Kal’, the actress’s journey has been exceptionally evident. She has earned fans, who haven’t left appreciating her for everything she does. There are very few actors in the industry who are immensely adored by their fans and she is one of them. Since her modeling days, she has been the cutest crush in the industry. Apart from INTM, Pranati also participated in ‘India’s Next Superstar’ that has certainly shaped her in one. She debuted in Bollywood with film ‘Family of Thakurganj’, starring Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill where her acting was critically appreciated.