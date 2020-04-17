Kanye West credits pastor's son for saving his career

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West says his pastor's son saved his career.

West shared that he seriously considered turning his back on music following his conversion to Christianity after a spell of alcoholism, but it was his pastor's child who gave him faith that his rapping could be inspiring, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I was thinking of not rapping again, because I rapped for the devil so long that I didn't even know how to rap for God. Then one of my pastors told me, 'My son just said that he would want a rap album about Jesus from Kanye West'," West told GQ magazine.

West added: "He didn't say, 'Kanye West, you should do this,' or 'You need to do this.' He just told me something that a child said. And that one thing made the difference."

The rapper made a comeback 2019 with the album "Jesus Is King".

In the interview, West also addressed his issues with alcohol, sharing that he often started his day with vodka.

He said: "One day I was in my office working on the couture collection, and there was some (vodka) in the fridge and I was just going to get a daytime drink, and I looked and thought, 'Devil, you're not going to beat me today'. That one statement is like a tattoo.

"I haven't had a drink since I realized I needed to take it day by day, but I never owned up, or was even told, 'Hey, you're a functioning alcoholic.' People have called me a crazy person, people have called me everything - but not a functioning alcoholic. And I would be drinking orange juice and (vodka) in the morning."

(Source: IANS)