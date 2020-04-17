J Balvin has been 'working more than ever' during lockdown

MUMBAI: Latin Grammy-winning singer J Balvin was bold enough to unveil new music in times of global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is happy that people are connecting with his new effort, and he isn't stopping. The Colombian reggaeton star says he has been working more than ever.

The "Mi Gente" hitmaker released his fourth album "Colores" in March, the time when governments imposed self-isolation in most of the places.

"I didn't want to wait because the time. We don't know what's going to happen later. The pandemic is still going on, it hasn't stopped yet. I did it because of my fans. I know that these people are not having a good time. I think music is a great way to give light and hope," J Balvin, whose real name is Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin, told IANS.

The album has 10 tracks, each of which are named after a different colour.

"I was meditating and suddenly the idea came up. I just followed my craziness and here we go, the album is up," he said with a smile.

And it's doing well on the music charts despite the gloomy situation. It has reached No. 2 on Top Latin Albums Chart.

"I feel grateful because I dropped this album when quarantine was officially (announced in the world). So the fact that the numbers are doing great, it's a blessing that people are really connecting with it," said the native of Medellin, Colombia.

But does he miss going on tours right after releasing a new album?

"I gotta go with the flow. That's how things are on right now. That's the way you gotta work," he said.

He feels that there will be some good memory about it. "Even in a harsh situation...the songs are gonna be in our hearts and minds," said Balvin.

As for his lockdown days, he is just being productive.

"I've been working more than ever. I have been creating. I haven't stopped. I don't want to go with the quarantine flow. I am going with my flow like I am not going to be lying down and worrying about what's next to watch on Netflix," he said.

Like most people, he also likes to catch up on shows or movies on Netflix, but when he wants to - which is mostly at night.

"I am the type of guy who just doesn't like to be quiet," he added.

So has he already started working on his next album? "I can't tell you, but I have been doing a lot of music," he replied.

Before the lockdown began, Balvin entertained his fans with his performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside singer Jennifer Lopez in February.

He was thrilled about it, but also very relaxed before hitting the stage.

"I felt so relaxed because we rehearsed a lot. So it's like when you have a test in high school or university, you study and you feel relaxed. That's how I felt. I was relaxed because we were trained," he shared and said "yeah, 100 per cent" when asked about a possible collaboration with JLo.

Balvin enjoys joining forces with English speaking artistes, but he doesn't consider it essential to sing in English for a crossover. He prefers winning hearts of people from across the globe with his Spanish music.

"I think that we are letting people crossover to us," he signed off.

(Source: IANS)