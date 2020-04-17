Hailey Bieber is craving some sun and thinking about Jamaica

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber is looking forward to brighter days.
On Wednesday, Hailey shared a throwback steamy bikini picture from her 2019 girls' trip with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye to Jamaica, reports eonline.com.
She wore a plunging grey Dior string bikini, which featured a chic halter-styled top and the French fashion house's logo printed in black. To accessorise the swimwear look, she donned a pair of rectangular black sunglasses, lots of gold jewellery and tied her hair back in a white scrunchie,
"Craving some (sun emoji) (sun emoji)," Hailey captioned the snapshot. "and thinking about (Jamaica)."
In recent days, the 23-year-old has been treating her Instagram followers to a lot of throwbacks. Over the weekend, she posted a series of photos of herself at Coachella, which was postponed to October due to coronavirus concerns. "Coachella memories 18/19," she wrote.
Meanwhile, Hailey has been practicing social distancing with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber. They have been finding new ways to entertain themselves -- starting with inventive games. They played "The Floor Is Lava" and created an obstacle course in their living room. They've also been learning TikTok dances and participating in challenges.
(Source: IANS)
