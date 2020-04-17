RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  17 Apr 2020 11:47 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears opens up about her ex, Justin Timberlake

MUMBAI: Pop star Britney Spears recently danced to her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song, and said "we had one of the world's biggest break-ups".

Spears posted an Instagram video, which she dubbed "my version of Snapchat or TikTok", that has her dancing to Timberlake's "Filthy", reports people.com.

In the clip, Spears does a series of twirls and hip movements to the beats of the song.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!!" Spears captioned the shot.

"As you can see I'm not really dancing folks… I'm just very bored," Spears continued, in reference to practicing social distancing at her home.

Spears then went on to talk about her history with Timberlake, whom she dated for three years before breaking up in 2002.

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago…. but hey the man is a genius!!!!" Spears said raving over her former beau.

"Great song JT!!!!! Psssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!" Spears wrote, adding a wink face, tongue out emoji.

Spears has long been rumoured to be the inspiration for the track "Cry me a river", which Timberlake revealed he wrote in "two hours" in his book "Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me".

Timberlake has since moved on and married actress Jessica Biel in 2012. The couple share son Silas Randall, 5.

Spears shares sons Sean, 14, and Jayden James, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She is now dating Sam Asghari.

(Source: IANS)

