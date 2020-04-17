Britney Spears opens up about her ex, Justin Timberlake

MUMBAI: Pop star Britney Spears recently danced to her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song, and said "we had one of the world's biggest break-ups".
Spears posted an Instagram video, which she dubbed "my version of Snapchat or TikTok", that has her dancing to Timberlake's "Filthy", reports people.com.
In the clip, Spears does a series of twirls and hip movements to the beats of the song.
"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!!" Spears captioned the shot.
"As you can see I'm not really dancing folks… I'm just very bored," Spears continued, in reference to practicing social distancing at her home.
Spears then went on to talk about her history with Timberlake, whom she dated for three years before breaking up in 2002.
"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago…. but hey the man is a genius!!!!" Spears said raving over her former beau.
"Great song JT!!!!! Psssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!" Spears wrote, adding a wink face, tongue out emoji.
Spears has long been rumoured to be the inspiration for the track "Cry me a river", which Timberlake revealed he wrote in "two hours" in his book "Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me".
Timberlake has since moved on and married actress Jessica Biel in 2012. The couple share son Silas Randall, 5.
Spears shares sons Sean, 14, and Jayden James, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She is now dating Sam Asghari.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more
MUMBAI: TikTok, most popular short video app has been called out by two developers who claim tharead more
MUMBAI: On Wednesday, the most used music streaming app Spotify has recently launched the Musik read more
MUMBAI: Everyone isn’t blessed with all the necessary needs, there are children in the villages read more
MUMBAI: With the new update, YouTube Music has a new feature that released recently.read more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy businesses are being denied valid insurance claims! Many claims are being disputed by insurers based on ambiguous policy...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West says his pastor's son saved his career. West shared that he seriously considered turning his back on music following his...read more
MUMBAI: Latin Grammy-winning singer J Balvin was bold enough to unveil new music in times of global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is...read more
MUMBAI: Believe, a leading fully independent digital distributor has signed a strategic deal with T M Music, the latest initiative of entrepreneur...read more
MUMBAI: German DJ, producer and label owner HOSH and Italian newcomer 1979 have unveiled the official video for their global smash ‘Midnight (The...read more