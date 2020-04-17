RadioandMusic
News |  17 Apr 2020 11:20 |  By RnMTeam

'Bekhayali' fame Sachet Tandon, TikTok star Mr. Faisu unite for new song

MUMBAI: After scoring the hit love songs "Bekhayali" and "Mere sohneya", singer Sachet Tandon is all set to collaborate with TikTok star Mr. Faisu for a new track titled "Bewafai".

The track is composed by Rochak Kohli and written by Manoj Muntashir.

"It was new ground for me and the role got me out of my comfort zone. Director Ashish Panda kept encouraging me to push my limits as an actor. It felt like I was shooting for a short film with a pretty intense line of storytelling," Mr. Faisu said.

Presented by T-Series, "Bewafai" has been shot in Meghalaya. The track, which also features actors Musskan Sethi and Aadil Khan, will be out on April 20.

(Source: IANS)

Sachet Tandon Bekhayali Manoj Muntashir T-Sereis
