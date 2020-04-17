Armaan Malik's 'Control' remix released by Lost Stories

MUMBAI: Indian electronic duo, Lost Stories released the remix of Armaan Malik’s debut International single ‘Control’, a song that has been on the popularity chart in India and abroad since its release. The duo composed of Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi has made ‘Control’ into a dance-pop record with signature production technique and it’s bound to get you grooving!
On Thursday, Armaan Malik and Lost Stories organized a private listening session with 50 of their biggest fans who they picked from a Twitter contest. They played the ‘Control’ remix for them a few hours before the audio went live on music streaming platforms. The song was released on Friday and the response from the fans to the remix was huge!
With over 25 million streams and views, the original song ‘Control’ describes the push and pull feeling of being trapped in a controlling relationship. The song was released worldwide on 20th March via Arista Records. Armaan collaborated with industry veterans, Wayne Wilkins (Natasha Bedingfield, Beyoncé) on the track.
2020 is going to be a massive year for Armaan because he has ample music in store for his fans, so keep an eye out for updates on his socials.
Link - https://youtu.be/WyGu4GrbgCU
