News |  16 Apr 2020 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Lockdown diaries: Yo Yo Honey Singh works at a muscular toned look

MUMBAI: Pop star Yo Yo Honey Singh is making the most out of this lockdown by working on his weight and toning his muscles. By the look of it, the results are impressive.

The rapper took to Instagram to share photos of his newly-toned body.

"As I told you work in progress! Making the most out of this lockdown," Honey Singh wrote as caption.

The singer, who started out as a rather slim-and-fit person, had returned to the public eye after a hiatus sometime last year with his track "Makhna", where he looked obviously obese. In fact, in a line of the song, he actually made fun of his then-acquired girth, singing: "Tu hai patli si naari, par mera weight ho gaya hai bhaari"

He looked overweight in his recent song "Loca", too, but it seems like Honey Singh is all set to change that image now, when we see him post lockdown.

Lauding his efforts, singer JazzyB commented: "No pain, no gain. Looking good bro. Khich key shera".

A fan commented: "Old YoYo is coming soon!"

Another fan encouraged him saying: "You gonna rock this paaji, you are always a conquerer!"

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest track "Moscow mashuka" has garnered over 15 million views.

The rhythmic number featuring Neha Kakkar is written in a mix of Punjabi and Russian languages.

(Source: IANS)

