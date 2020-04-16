Lockdown diaries: Vatsal Sheth always wanted to learn the flute

MUMBAI: Actor Vatsal Sheth's goal for the quarantine time was to learn playing the flute, and he is happy that he has achieved it.
"I always wanted to learn the flute and for a long time I have been contemplating, but now I have got enough time to play the flute and I am doing it religiously. It's great that we have had time off and it has helped me connect to some deep thinking that I needed to do and focus on a few hobbies. This is working good for me," he said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced extension of the 21-day lockdown for another 19 days until May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
Vatsal urged everyone to take the lockdown very seriously.
"Go out only for emergencies. This is a difficult period and this too shall pass but for that, we need to take the protocols," he said.
On a lighter note, the "Taarzan: The Wonder Car" the actor has been tickling the funny bone of his followers on social media with his hilarious videos.
(Source: IANS)
