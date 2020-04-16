Lockdown diaries: Aham Sharma hones the singer in him

MUMBAI: Actor Aham Sharma, who has featured in TV shows such as "Mahabharat" and "Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha", says he has always been fascinated by singing and is now learning new songs to beat the lockdown blues.
"I am spending most of my time with my family. I have been catching up on a few books related to craft and fiction, documentaries as they keep me positive," he said.
Fitness continues to be important for him.
"I am doing Suryanamaskar, pushups and yoga to stay fit," said Aham.
As lockdown has been extended, he says he has lots of free time.
"I am planning to polish my martial arts techniques which I couldn't do on regular days due to hectic shooting schedules," he said.
"But the special interest which I have started taking since the lockdown started, is singing. I have always been fascinated by singing, so what better way to utilize free time. I am learning new songs every day, doing riyaz to train myself and sharpen my skills," he said.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: YouTube Premium service now allows you pay through UPI payment, the company is making itread more
MUMBAI: The New Indian Express reports amateur radio operators in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of read more
MUMBAI: People who doesn’t prefer Spotify, Deezer, and music streaming app probably settles with read more
MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD of Viacom18, a subsidiary of Network18, has decided to mread more
MUMBAI: “With great power comes great responsibility” Being true to this proverb, Radio Industryread more
MUMBAI: After creating a song about the novel coronavirus along with a slew of Indian YouTubers, rapper Abby Viral has now come up with a new track...read more
MUMBAI: Television actress Chahat Khanna denies breaking lockdown protocol to shoot the music video of her new song "Bade acche lagte hain with Mika...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Vatsal Sheth's goal for the quarantine time was to learn playing the flute, and he is happy that he has achieved it. "I always wanted...read more
MUMBAI: Some of the biggest names from the Bollywood fraternity have assembled for a music video that encourages people to be strong to confront...read more
MUMBAI: Gaurav Balani is widely known as the man who collaborates as bassist with artists including the band Parikrama, Shubha Mudgal and Aditi Singh...read more