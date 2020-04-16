Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart in fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

MUMBAI: Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kevin Hart are signing-on to take part in All In Challenge -- a fundraiser -- to help feed Americans affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Philadelphia 76'ers co-owner Michael Rubin launched the fundraising auction where athletes, artistes, and celebrities offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans.
Bieber, Hart and Dwyane Wade were among some of the first high-profile names to lend their names and prizes to the effort, reports dailymail.co.uk.
People can donate as little as $10 to earn a chance to win one of the fan experiences being offered by the celebrity of their choice.
Bieber is offering to fly out to the winner's house for a private show of his song, "One less lonely girl".
There's also a chance to be in Hart's next movie.
Since gaining traction on Tuesday, many of the celebrities are calling out some of their famous friends to get involved.
Other high-profile names taking part in the auction include lMeek Mill, Ryan Seacrest, Rob Lowe, Robin Thicke, and Alex Rodriguez.
(Source: IANS)
