News |  16 Apr 2020

COVID-19 isolation eased OCD problem for George Ezra

MUMBAI: Singer George Ezra feels self-isolating during the COVID-19 crisis has helped him with his obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), although the situation has hampered his songwriting.

The "Shotgun" hitmaker has previously spoken about his battles with the anxiety disorder and how he had begun having nervous thoughts again recently after believing he had his problems with therapy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, Ezra says the enforced lockdown has helped his state of mind as it takes decision making out of his hands.

"I've found a way to enjoy the isolation. I've got a routine going. Bizarrely, I've been more relaxed about my OCD when it comes to micromanaging my time because it's taken out of my hands," told The Guardian.

He wrote his last album, "Staying At Tamara's", while living in a stranger's house in Spain and said that being in lockdown is hampering him in completing his next record.

(Source: IANS)

