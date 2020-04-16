RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Apr 2020 10:42 |  By RnMTeam

Chahat Khanna: I shot new music video with Mika before lockdown

MUMBAI: Television actress Chahat Khanna denies breaking lockdown protocol to shoot the music video of her new song "Bade acche lagte hain with Mika Singh, saying that she shot for the song before the lockdown.

"He (Mika) stays next to my building, and this happened before my building was seized. I had gone to his house, we were making a video on our iPhone and we were planning to come up with something that would have be timepass for people during quarantine. We were trying to make something for the quarantine period," claimed Chahat.

She added: "Mika Singh has sung the song and I feature in the video. It is something new. We both have shot at home. It's about quarantine, and how couples can spend time in at home during quarantine".

Talking about spending time in lockdown, Chahat Khanna said it's the same for her like all others, as she is a mother looking after her kids.

"I am a mother looking after kids. So, spending time creatively is difficult. Had I been alone I might have had time to read, paint, write or exercise, but with me it's other way round. I don't get a single second to spare on creativity as my kid doesn't leave my back -- not even for five minutes. So it's becoming next to impossible for me to indulge myself. It's kind of a mad house right now for me," she said.

Lockdown has affected daily wagers badly, she noted: "I know this is a very difficult time. I have been calling up my house help to ask if they need something. We are all privileged but there are people who don't have cars or means of transport or survival. So I have been calling up to check, especially my maids who are daily wage earners."

Chahat Khanna was last seen in "Prassthanam", starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Chunky Pandey Ali Fazal Manisha Koirala music
Related news
News | 16 Apr 2020

Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart in fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

MUMBAI: Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kevin Hart are signing-on to take part in All In Challenge -- a fundraiser -- to help feed Americans affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2020

Bass ace Gaurav Balani's new EP is about rising above chaos

MUMBAI: Gaurav Balani is widely known as the man who collaborates as bassist with artists including the band Parikrama, Shubha Mudgal and Aditi Singh Sharma. His project Inalab has now released an EP that has songs based on various issues.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2020

COVID-19: Brian May blames meat-eating for pandemic

MUMBAI: Queen guitarist Brian May has criticized meat-eating for the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 72-year-old, who has been vegan since the beginning of 2020, explained that eating animals "has brought the species to its knees", reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2020

Lockdown diaries: Aham Sharma hones the singer in him

MUMBAI: Actor Aham Sharma, who has featured in TV shows such as "Mahabharat" and "Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha", says he has always been fascinated by singing and is now learning new songs to beat the lockdown blues.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2020

Lockdown diaries: Vatsal Sheth always wanted to learn the flute

MUMBAI: Actor Vatsal Sheth's goal for the quarantine time was to learn playing the flute, and he is happy that he has achieved it.

read more

RnM Biz

News
UPI payment option service now available for YouTube Premium

MUMBAI: YouTube Premium service now allows you pay through UPI payment, the company is making itread more

News
Radio in Thiruvananthapuram joins to fight COVID-19 pandemic

MUMBAI: The New Indian Express reports amateur radio operators in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of read more

News
Android auto Music Player receives an updated version

MUMBAI: People who doesn’t prefer Spotify, Deezer, and music streaming app probably settles with read more

News
Sudhanshu Vats resigns as MD of Viacom18

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD of Viacom18, a subsidiary of Network18, has decided to mread more

News
Various radio stations join forces under #RadioForIndia campaign to fight COVID-19 together

MUMBAI: “With great power comes great responsibility” Being true to this proverb, Radio Industryread more

top# 5 articles

1
Demi Lovato is 'not friends with' Selena Gomez

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato admits she is "not friends with" Selena Gomez, although the two pop stars worked together quite early in life as children in the...read more

2
Lockdown diaries: Vatsal Sheth always wanted to learn the flute

MUMBAI: Actor Vatsal Sheth's goal for the quarantine time was to learn playing the flute, and he is happy that he has achieved it. "I always wanted...read more

3
Lockdown diaries: Aham Sharma hones the singer in him

MUMBAI: Actor Aham Sharma, who has featured in TV shows such as "Mahabharat" and "Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha", says he has always been fascinated...read more

4
COVID-19: Brian May blames meat-eating for pandemic

MUMBAI: Queen guitarist Brian May has criticized meat-eating for the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 72-year-old, who has been vegan since the...read more

5
Rapper Abby Viral's 'Rap of Hope' is all about lockdown guidelines

MUMBAI: After creating a song about the novel coronavirus along with a slew of Indian YouTubers, rapper Abby Viral has now come up with a new track...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group