Singer Soumita touches netizens heart through her unique way of celebrating World Art Day

MUMBAI: World Art Day is celebrated to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art.

The celebration of this day was officially proclaimed at the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 2019.

Art nurtures creativity, innovation and cultural diversity for all peoples across the globe and plays an important role in sharing knowledge and encouraging curiosity. In the midst of a global the artists are not really petrified by the idea of lockdown or social distancing. "What's new? We stay locked untill we end up creating what we were eager to create" says international singer Soumita Saha. Soumita is not only a singer of international repute but a famous painter. She is considered as one of most successful contemporary young painter of the time.

Each year, on 15 April, World Art Day celebrations help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society, encourage greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlight the contribution of artists to sustainable development. It is also an occasion to shine a light on arts education in schools, as culture can pave the way for inclusive and equitable education

Soumita had been utilising her lockdown phase posting beautiful songs and art work for her fans lately. Netizens have been showering waves of appreciation on videos where the young painter shares the making procedure. Soumita dedicated one of her recent art work on the theme of world art day.The art work shows a lady making a painting on canvas and the canvas shows a masked phase. The lady drapped in saree, that too in bengalee style is the "stand out " factor of her art work . Always known for her uniqueness the songbird says " stay home co-operate with system, I believe this phase shall pass soon. Dedicated yourself to art, if not as an artist being a patron won't hurt I suppose"