editorial
News |  15 Apr 2020 19:25 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez sues gaming company

MUMBAI: Pop star Selena Gomez has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the makers of a mobile game for using her name and her image without permission.

She has sued the software and technology firms behind Clothes Forever - Styling Game. The game allows users to buy "diamonds" and go on virtual shopping trips with celebrities, reports variety.com.

Gomez has alleged that one of the characters is based on her, adding that she has never agreed to have her likeness used in any mobile game.

The suit stated: "Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the game. Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the game and unlock features."

Gomez is suing Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co. (China-based seller of the game) and MutantBox Interactive Limited (the British company that holds copyrights to the game). The suit mentions that Gomez has "carefully curated all endorsements and business opportunities" in a way that advances "her goals and her image as a role model for youth".

It also claimed that the mobile game is "bug-riddled" and is "rated a measly 3.5 stars out of 5" by reviewers in the App Store.

(Source: IANS)

