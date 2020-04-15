RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Apr 2020 11:48 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez: Fame got out of control

MUMBAI: Pop star Selena Gomez has admitted that there was a time in her life when fame "got out of control" and gossip was "killing" her.

Gomez opened up about dealing with media scrutiny from the time she was a teen during a conversation with Amy Schumer for Interview magazine, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"My intention was never to become a tabloid," the 27-year-old said while talking about living life under constant media scrutiny, adding: "So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, 'Wait, none of this is true'."

Gomez got stardom in 2007 at age 15 through "The Wizards of Waverly Place". She said that "the way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad".

"When in reality, there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love," she said, referring to her stints at mental health facilities and her relationships with former boyfriends like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

"I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me," she said, adding: "I'm so young, and I'm going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life's going."

Gomez confessed that she makes a conscious effort to raise awareness for causes that are meaningful to her. As a survivor of lupus and her recent bipolar diagnosis, Gomez said she wants to help those who have suffered similar experiences.

"I've gone through a lot of medical issues, and I know that I can reach people who are going through similarly scary things -- an organ transplant, or being on dialysis, or going away for treatment," said Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to lupus complications.

"A huge part of why I have a platform is to help people. That's why I think I'm OK with the magnitude. I mean, I'm not really OK with it -- but I'm going to say that I am because it's worth it. I know that I'm making someone somewhere feel good, or feel understood or heard, and that's worth it for me," she added.

Gomez also spoke about returning to music, with her third album, "Rare".

"I wrote it at the beginning of last year and had just gotten out of treatment," she said, adding: "It was a moment when I came back, and I was like, 'I'm ready to go into the studio with people I trust and start working on songs.' There was an air around it where people were very happy because it was like I was going to finally be me. But I didn't necessarily see it that way at the time. When I wrote the song, I was basically saying that I needed to hit rock bottom to understand that there was this huge veil over my face."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Selena Gomez Justin Biebar The Weeknd music
Related news
News | 15 Apr 2020

Amazon Prime Video launches soundtrack of acclaimed comedy series, ‘Panchayat’

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat has been winning accolades all over with its heartwarming storyline, quirky characters, exceptional performances, and stylized yet soulful music.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2020

When Lata Mangeshkar met BR Ambedkar

MUMBAI: On Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar's 129th birth anniversary on Tuesday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar recalled the time was fortunate to meet the Father of the Constitution of India in person.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2020

Lockdown rap by 'Bidaai' stars

MUMBAI: The popular soap "Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai" went off air about a decade ago. Now it’s cast members -- Naveen Saini, Angad Hasija, Sara Khan and Parul Chauhan -- have come together for a song on the nationwide lockdown.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2020

Malayalam actor's song on COVID-19 goes viral

MUMBAI: A leading Malayalam actor's 90-second video song on the need to fight corona that's uploaded on the Kerala Police's Facebook page, has gone viral in just three hours on Tuesday and attracted over 68,000 views.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2020

Jasleen Royal: There's a lack of female composers

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer Jasleen Royal points at the fact that there are few female composers in the Indian music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indian radio in Thiruvananthapuram joins to fight this pandemic

MUMBAI: The New Indian Express reports amateur radio operators in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of read more

News
Android auto Music Player receives an updated version

MUMBAI: People who doesn’t prefer Spotify, Deezer, and music streaming app probably settles with read more

News
Sudhanshu Vats resigns as MD of Viacom18

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD of Viacom18, a subsidiary of Network18, has decided to mread more

News
Various radio stations join forces under #RadioForIndia campaign to fight COVID-19 together

MUMBAI: “With great power comes great responsibility” Being true to this proverb, Radio Industryread more

News
On the Right Track: AIMS API Finds Similar Songs via AI Developed by Production Music Experts

MUMBAI: Somewhere among those 100,000 tracks in your production music catalog is the right one fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Drake’s "Toosie Slide" at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart

MUMBAI: Drake's "Toosie Slide" soars in with a No. 1 debut on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated April 18, granting the prolific...read more

2
HOSH & 1979 drop engrossing official video for latest single 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' ft. Jalja

MUMBAI: German DJ, producer and label owner HOSH and Italian newcomer 1979 have unveiled the official video for their global smash ‘Midnight (The...read more

3
Are Sachin-Jigar planning a home concert?

MUMBAI: Composers Sachin-Jigar are planning a home-concert amid the COVID-19 lockdown in sync with the ongoing global trend among musicians. Global...read more

4
Muskurayega India - an initiative by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music and Cape of Good Films will now reach millions through the Likee community

MUMBAI: Some of the biggest names from the Bollywood fraternity have assembled for a music video that encourages people to be strong to confront...read more

5
Jonas Blue & Paloma faith unveil 'Mistakes' remix package

MUMBAI: Jonas Blue & Paloma Faith have revealed a 4-track remix package for their latest single, ‘Mistakes’.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group