Post-punk/Alt-metal band PAST FIVE reveal "Close To The Exit" music video & single

MUMBAI: Swedish post-punk/alt-metal band Past Five have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Close To The Exit". The video was directed by Gregory Cuchissi and was filmed at various locations throughout the band's hometown of Boras, Sweden. While being about depression and suicide, the video shows that life is indeed worth living. Watch it right now at this location.
"Close To The Exit" is the second music video from the band's new EP entitled Detox. which is out on May 8, 2020, via Eclipse Records. The four-song release was produced by Christian Silver (Dragonforce, Arch Enemy, Kreator) at the infamous StudioMega in Varberg, Sweden.
"Since the song touches on such a heavy subject, we felt the video really had to reflect the message of the lyrics" says guitarist Jonathan Yderhag. "We wanted to show the pain and struggle which could lead someone to contemplate suicide. However, at the last minute the man realizes that he has something to live for and doesn't really want to die, he just really wants to escape his pain, and chooses to live instead”.
