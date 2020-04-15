RadioandMusic
News |  15 Apr 2020

Malayalam actor's song on COVID-19 goes viral

MUMBAI: A leading Malayalam actor's 90-second video song on the need to fight corona that's uploaded on the Kerala Police's Facebook page, has gone viral in just three hours on Tuesday and attracted over 68,000 views.

Popular actor Nedumudi Venu who has acted in more than 500 Malayalam films, which fetched him two national and six Kerala film awards, sings as he plays the chenda (percussion instrument).

In the 90-second video which was shot on Monday and uploaded on Tuesday, Venu sings that all should stand together and fight the coronavirus by listening to the guidelines.

(Source: IANS)

