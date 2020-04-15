Lockdown rap by 'Bidaai' stars

MUMBAI: The popular soap "Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai" went off air about a decade ago. Now it’s cast members -- Naveen Saini, Angad Hasija, Sara Khan and Parul Chauhan -- have come together for a song on the nationwide lockdown.
Naveen and Ashish Bhatia have come up with a song titled "Mahamaari the lockdown rap".
The song has been sung by Utsav Thakur and directed and edited by Ashish. The song has 55 performers mostly from Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati film and television industries.
"This song is sung by a music student who is son of a friend. He posted one version on Instagram which caught my eye. I told my friend that I want to do a different version for awareness," said Naveen.
Then the track was recorded and soon, actors were approached to be part of its video.
"We did this in four days. The song has motivational and hard-hitting words which can inspire and motivate people to stay back home in this lockdown period. It also shows unity of our film and TV fraternities. I am sure people will like our initiative and stay at home to defeat corona," said Naveen.
The video also features actors like Govind Namdev, Upendra Limaye, Ashita Dhawan, Sailesh Gulabani, Rehaan Roy, Bharat Chawda and Manini Mishra.
(Source: IANS)
