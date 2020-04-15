RadioandMusic
News |  15 Apr 2020 11:29 |  By RnMTeam

Jasleen Royal: There's a lack of female composers

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer Jasleen Royal points at the fact that there are few female composers in the Indian music industry.

"I want to see more women in key roles in our music industry. I want to see them taking Indian music scene to a higher level. Today, the situation is better -- more female solo singers have come up, but there is still a lack of female composers. I really want to see that change in the upcoming time," Jasleen told IANS.

Jasleen, who is the voice behind hits such as "Love you zindagi" ("Dear Zindagi") and "Nachde ne saare" ("Baar Baar Dekho"), had created singles like "Panchhi ho javan", "Mai ni" and "Din shagna da" before stepping into Bollywood. She had also appeared in the first season of the reality TV talent hunt show "India's Got Talent". One the show, she was given the tag of a one-woman band as she is able to collectively play different musical instruments while singing.

On recalling her journey so far and how she carved a niche for herself, Jasleen got emotional.

"I am really grateful for all the opportunities and for the people who gave me work. It's been a long journey. I got a chance to work with Karan Johar sir and Zoya Akhtar ma'm at such an initial stage of my career. That was really something big for me," she said.

Jasleen believes in creating good music and paying less attention to the result. "There were days when I felt like my songs were not working. I started doubting myself. I remember when 'Din shagna' came out, initially it didn't do well. It hardly reached out to the masses. Then, suddenly a few months later when Anushka-Virat got married, the song was playing in the background of their videos and it became viral! It was playing everywhere. I made a jingle for Paytm and it became viral after demonetization. So, I believe one should do their best and not worry much about the result. Everything takes time to flourish," Jasleen added.

(Source: IANS)

