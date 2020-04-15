COVID-19: Ed Sheeran extends monetary help

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, singer Ed Sheeran has reportedly donated over 1 million pounds to local charities in Suffolk.
According to The Sun, the donation has gone toward several causes in his home county including the children's hospital ward in Ipswich, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The singer, 29, still lives in Suffolk and wanted to do something to help residents in light of the health crisis.
"It is a horrible time and Ed wants to do what he can to help. He has split a seven-figure sum between local charities to try to ease the strain on his local community. Ed is very involved in the area and knows that his donations will make a massive difference," said a source.
Meanwhile, Sheeran has developed a love of gardening during lockdown, and is spending his time growing fruit and vegetables.
Sheeran, 29, and wife Cherry Seaborn, 27, have a greenhouse on their Suffolk estate for tomatoes, cucumbers and strawberries. There are also fruit trees in an allotment-sized area with raised beds for cabbages, lettuces, onions, carrots and spuds. They are planning to add to livestock by introducing sheep and goats in a meadow at the bottom of the garden.
The singer bought five properties in Suffolk, in what has been dubbed 'Sheeranville'. The estate comes with an underground music room, cinema and tunnel to link Wynneys Hall, the main house and a barn that has been converted into the Lancaster Lock pub.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: YouTube Premium service now allows you pay through UPI payment, the company is making itread more
MUMBAI: The New Indian Express reports amateur radio operators in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of read more
MUMBAI: People who doesn’t prefer Spotify, Deezer, and music streaming app probably settles with read more
MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD of Viacom18, a subsidiary of Network18, has decided to mread more
MUMBAI: “With great power comes great responsibility” Being true to this proverb, Radio Industryread more
MUMBAI: Most remarkable about the birth of Total Recall is the deep personal friendship and respect between its founding members.read more
MUMBAI: As per Chart Data, Linkin Park are in the Top 10 most-streamed music groups on YouTube. Sharing the company of Maroon 5, BTS, Coldplay,...read more
MUMBAI: After creating a song about the novel coronavirus along with a slew of Indian YouTubers, rapper Abby Viral has now come up with a new track...read more
MUMBAI: Bursting onto the music scene, Yawdel drops his debut single ‘Taste It’. Teaming up with vocals from Dublin-based singer Zhiko, this collab...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Selena Gomez has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the makers of a mobile game for using her name and her image without...read more