News |  15 Apr 2020 11:34 |  By RnMTeam

Are Sachin-Jigar planning a home concert?

MUMBAI: Composers Sachin-Jigar are planning a home-concert amid the COVID-19 lockdown in sync with the ongoing global trend among musicians.

Global stars like Elton John, Niall Horan, rapper Common, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, and Billie Joe Armstrong among many more have participated in home concerts amid quarantine.

"Sachin and I plan to do something like that," Jigar Saraiya told IANS.

Amid the lockdown, Jigar is doing Instagram live and giving "production exercises" for the songs he has worked on.

"So, I go live like around 11:00 every alternate day and take one song do one informative session for 45 minutes on what instruments have been used and how were they used... That's what I do to inspire people because at these times it is very important to inspire people," he said.

The composer added that even if one person is inspired by his efforts he would make one song that would inspire 100.

"Music is more contagious than coronavirus. One song can reach 1 then 100 and then 1000 and then world reaches within no time. So we are all attempting to heal through music," he added.

(Source: IANS)

