Are Sachin-Jigar planning a home concert?

MUMBAI: Composers Sachin-Jigar are planning a home-concert amid the COVID-19 lockdown in sync with the ongoing global trend among musicians.
Global stars like Elton John, Niall Horan, rapper Common, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, and Billie Joe Armstrong among many more have participated in home concerts amid quarantine.
"Sachin and I plan to do something like that," Jigar Saraiya told IANS.
Amid the lockdown, Jigar is doing Instagram live and giving "production exercises" for the songs he has worked on.
"So, I go live like around 11:00 every alternate day and take one song do one informative session for 45 minutes on what instruments have been used and how were they used... That's what I do to inspire people because at these times it is very important to inspire people," he said.
The composer added that even if one person is inspired by his efforts he would make one song that would inspire 100.
"Music is more contagious than coronavirus. One song can reach 1 then 100 and then 1000 and then world reaches within no time. So we are all attempting to heal through music," he added.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The New Indian Express reports amateur radio operators in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of read more
MUMBAI: People who doesn’t prefer Spotify, Deezer, and music streaming app probably settles with read more
MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD of Viacom18, a subsidiary of Network18, has decided to mread more
MUMBAI: “With great power comes great responsibility” Being true to this proverb, Radio Industryread more
MUMBAI: Somewhere among those 100,000 tracks in your production music catalog is the right one fread more
MUMBAI: Composers Sachin-Jigar are planning a home-concert amid the COVID-19 lockdown in sync with the ongoing global trend among musicians. Global...read more
MUMBAI: Some of the biggest names from the Bollywood fraternity have assembled for a music video that encourages people to be strong to confront...read more
MUMBAI: Jonas Blue & Paloma Faith have revealed a 4-track remix package for their latest single, ‘Mistakes’.read more
MUMBAI: On Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar's 129th birth anniversary on Tuesday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar recalled the time was fortunate to meet the...read more
MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat has been winning accolades all over with its heartwarming storyline, quirky characters, exceptional...read more