Amazon Prime Video launches soundtrack of acclaimed comedy series, ‘Panchayat’

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat has been winning accolades all over with its heartwarming storyline, quirky characters, exceptional performances, and stylized yet soulful music. Following the success of the series, Amazon Prime Video has launched the soundtrack composed by Anurag Saikia (Article 15, Thappad, Mulk) featuring 4 uniquely different songs and the series-opening theme.

From the somber Hiya Tho, to the easy-going Paheli and I Am Happy, the incredible and quirky Pasa Phenk and of course the series’ the opening theme, the album has something for every mood. Along with Anurag, the album features extremely popular musicians such as Shankuraj Konwar, Vivek Hariharan, Raghav Chaitanya, Vinnie Hutton, Durgesh Singh, and Nikhil Sachan.

Having successfully collaborated with the makers of Cheesecake and Gullak, the music composer’s four original songs in the TVF series truly brings out the tone of the show. Panchayat’s music is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Music. If you haven't binged on the series yet, stream Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video now.

Link to the Album: https://smarturl.it/PanchayatMusic

Song Credits:

1. Hiya Tho

Singer: Shankuraj Konwar, Anurag Saikia

Lyrics: Anurag Saikia

Music: Anurag Saikia

2. Pasa Phenk

Singer: Vivek Hariharan , Anurag Saikia

Lyrics: Nikhil Sachan

Music: Anurag Saikia

3. Paheli

Singer: Raghav Chaitanya, Anurag Saikia

Lyrics: Durgesh Singh

Music: Anurag Saikia

4. I'm Happy

Singer: Vinnie Hutton, Anurag Saikia

Lyrics: Anurag Saikia

Music: Anurag Saikia