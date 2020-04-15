Amazon Prime Video launches soundtrack of acclaimed comedy series, ‘Panchayat’

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat has been winning accolades all over with its heartwarming storyline, quirky characters, exceptional performances, and stylized yet soulful music. Following the success of the series, Amazon Prime Video has launched the soundtrack composed by Anurag Saikia (Article 15, Thappad, Mulk) featuring 4 uniquely different songs and the series-opening theme.
From the somber Hiya Tho, to the easy-going Paheli and I Am Happy, the incredible and quirky Pasa Phenk and of course the series’ the opening theme, the album has something for every mood. Along with Anurag, the album features extremely popular musicians such as Shankuraj Konwar, Vivek Hariharan, Raghav Chaitanya, Vinnie Hutton, Durgesh Singh, and Nikhil Sachan.
Having successfully collaborated with the makers of Cheesecake and Gullak, the music composer’s four original songs in the TVF series truly brings out the tone of the show. Panchayat’s music is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Music. If you haven't binged on the series yet, stream Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video now.
Link to the Album: https://smarturl.it/PanchayatMusic
Song Credits:
1. Hiya Tho
Singer: Shankuraj Konwar, Anurag Saikia
Lyrics: Anurag Saikia
Music: Anurag Saikia
2. Pasa Phenk
Singer: Vivek Hariharan , Anurag Saikia
Lyrics: Nikhil Sachan
Music: Anurag Saikia
3. Paheli
Singer: Raghav Chaitanya, Anurag Saikia
Lyrics: Durgesh Singh
Music: Anurag Saikia
4. I'm Happy
Singer: Vinnie Hutton, Anurag Saikia
Lyrics: Anurag Saikia
Music: Anurag Saikia
