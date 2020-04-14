RadioandMusic
News |  14 Apr 2020 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

World record attempt longest DJ marathon of 10 days in The Netherlands brings DJs together during Corona crisis

MUMBAI: Dance music has always brought people together; and the time is now to show the impact that music can have during this challenging time. A lot of DJs are currently unemployed due to the Corona virus. Nationwide and international, festivals and events have been cancelled and clubs, bars and other venues were forced to close their doors. The medical world, hospital and health workers work day and night to overcome these bizarre times, and we emphasize with them by providing them music – for 10 days in a row, 24/7, with about 250 DJs doing a mix as part of the DJ marathon. Our goal is to bring people together from a safe distance and show what The Netherlands does best.  

The initiator of this project is Anthony Donner, former editor-in-chief of DJ Mag NL – an expert in the international dance industry. Donner published the most extensive DJ- and dance book in the world: Dutch DJs. He organizes it together with Amrish Rahosing, owner of DJ School Alphen and a DJ himself, under the name of Dutch Hustlaz.

The DJ marathon started at Thursday April 9th, at 20.00 (CET), lasting until April 19th, 20.00 (CET). DJ Jean was the first DJ to play music at the DJ marathon. The world record attempt will last for 10 days, and music will be played by DJs from The Netherlands only. From top DJs to rising stars, young and old legends and DJs in any style of music – from hardstyle and urban to techno en everything dance music has to offer. The event will be streamed live via www.djmarathonlive.nl Guidelines of the RIVM and the current emergency ordinance will be followed and observed strictly during the event.

World Record the Netherlands Dance DJ marathon Corona crisis Amrish Rahosing Anthony Donner
