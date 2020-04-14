RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Apr 2020 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Veetla Concert by Sony Music South

MUMBAI: To cope with the untimely situation of the global pandemic COVID-19, a little something from Sony Music Entertainment to lift spirits of music lovers in this time of distress. An exclusive series titled ‘Veetla Concert’ (which means concerts at home) where popular music composers perform an unplugged session and jam to their favorite song to leave a smile on everyone’s face.

From the likes of GV.Prakash Kumar, Ghibran, Vivek-Mervin, Leon James, Dharan Kumar, Santosh Dhayanidhi, Inno Genga ,Varun Sunil to acclaimed singers like Jonita Gandhi, Shashaa Tirupati, Anthony Daasan etc. record videos of themselves, singing/playing, where fans get to see their idols in the most chilled-out, laid back avatar performing in the confines of their homes.

GV Prakash Kumar mentioned that, “Music is a way of lifting spirits during the difficult times and I’m glad I could do a part in the Veetla Concert series”

Premiering every evening on all social media platforms of Sony Music South, this series is very well-received by the audience all over. The ‘Veetla concert’ series, as part of the ‘Music Heals’ campaign, was initiated on April 2nd and would continue through the period of the mandatory lockdown. Apart from this, a lot more has been planned by the music label from the ‘Veetla Isai’ series on the lines of ‘Video watch parties’, ‘Video jukeboxes’ etc. to ensure people have something to look forward and beat the boredom in these difficult times.

Leon James added, “Veetla Concert by Sony Music is a very cool concept to keep the entertainment flowing during these tough times hope the series continues to put a smile on everyone’s face”

Dharan Kumar stated, “Just what is needed to ease stress and anxiety at this point, the Veetla Concert series is a way of bringing in joy to those who are anxious about what is happening around them, a little something from us with love.“

Tags
Sony Music Ghibran Leon James Veetla Concert Vivek-Mervin
Related news
News | 27 Mar 2020

Armaan Malik becomes first Indian to be featured on the Times Square billboard

MUMBAI: Worldwide release: Armaan Malik has made his country proud by becoming the first Indian singer-songwriter to be featured on the prestigious Times Square Billboard in New York City for his latest English debut ‘Control’.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

99 Songs marks 23rd year of AR Rahman-Sony Music India association

MUMBAI: The reAR Rahmlease of the music of 99 Songs today marks the culmination of a journey -- an actual labor of love for composer an, who turns writer and producer with this film.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sachin-Jigar, Amaal Mallik and Benny Dayal share their admiration for Vayu's Baatein Karo

The man behind the chartbuster 'Naagin' has left the musical world in awe with his latest song 'Baatein Karo', winning the hearts of not just the audience but also the industry biggies like Ayushmann Khurrana, music composer duo Sachin-Jihgar, singer Benny Dayal, composer Amaal Mallik, Aastha Gil

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Papon: Remixes go wrong if you haven't lived the original song

MUMBAI: Singer Angaraag Mahanta or Papon, as he is popularly known -- says people who make remixes "ride on a popular song to become popular". He believes that a remix can go wrong if the person creating it has not lived the original song.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Sony Music launches melodic ‘Akhiyan’ by talented Gourov-Roshin and Papon

MUMBAI: Sony Music brings to its listeners yet another musical masterpiece featuring talent powerhouse music composer duo, Gourov-Roshin and singer Papon. The new single, ‘Akhiyan’ gives the audience a melancholic tune that hits all the right notes.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sudhanshu Vats resigns as MD of Viacom18

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD of Viacom18, a subsidiary of Network18, has decided to mread more

News
Various radio stations join forces under #RadioForIndia campaign to fight COVID-19 together

MUMBAI: “With great power comes great responsibility” Being true to this proverb, Radio Industryread more

News
On the Right Track: AIMS API Finds Similar Songs via AI Developed by Production Music Experts

MUMBAI: Somewhere among those 100,000 tracks in your production music catalog is the right one fread more

News
Bandsintown LIVE This Week: The net.werk Festival Unites Diverse Electronic Music Producers and DJs

MUMBAI: Bandsintown LIVE celebrates artists and showcases talents all over the world, with more read more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment's music catalogue, now on Spotify

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse, today announced its associatread more

top# 5 articles

1
HOSH & 1979 drop engrossing official video for latest single 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' ft. Jalja

MUMBAI: German DJ, producer and label owner HOSH and Italian newcomer 1979 have unveiled the official video for their global smash ‘Midnight (The...read more

2
Veetla Concert by Sony Music South

MUMBAI: To cope with the untimely situation of the global pandemic COVID-19, a little something from Sony Music Entertainment to lift spirits of...read more

3
World record attempt longest DJ marathon of 10 days in The Netherlands brings DJs together during Corona crisis

MUMBAI: Dance music has always brought people together; and the time is now to show the impact that music can have during this challenging time. A...read more

4
Matador releases relentless peak time single, 'Bush'

MUMBAI: Matador returns to the release radar with his second single of the year, ‘Bush’. His latest offering of the new decade follows the...read more

5
COVID-19: BEPC launched mobile app and radio broadcast for students education

MUMBAI: The Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) has decided to take this lockdown judiciously and launched a mobile application and plans to book...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group