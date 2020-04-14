RadioandMusic
Muskurayega India - an initiative by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music and Cape of Good Films will now reach millions through the Likee community

MUMBAI: Some of the biggest names from the Bollywood fraternity have assembled for a music video that encourages people to be strong to confront coronavirus pandemic. Leading short video platform Likee too has stretched out a helping hand as a promotion partner for the song titled ‘Muskurayega India’, which is produced by Cape of Good Films and Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music. In the song, Bollywood bigwigs reassure people in the wake of the ongoing countrywide lockdown that normal days would get back on track.

As part of the partnership, Likee will urge people to watch the song on YouTube to ensure maximum views. Revenues earned and amount pledged through this initiative will be donated to the PM-CARE Funds and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. Likee has also invited Likers to create videos on the song and post it with #MuskurayegaIndia, which is already trending on the platform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media site Twitter to share the music video. Lauding the Bollywood stars, the Prime Minister called it a “good initiative by our film fraternity”.

The stars who have appeared in the video are Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Siddharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Team India’s firebrand opener Shikhar Dhawan and Jackky Bhagnani . Practicing social distancing and lockdown norms, the video has been shot at the homes of these B-Town celebrities itself. Other than these celebrities, Mumbai Police personnel have been portrayed in the video as the real heroes in these trying times.

Speaking to Abhishek Dutta, Head of Likee India, in an exclusive live session on Likee, Jjust Music owner Jackky Bhagnani said, “Every performer you see in the video supported the initiative wholeheartedly. They all shot their part at their homes and shared, following which the video was created. The idea is to ramp up a charitable donation to help those suffering due to coronavirus.” He further urged Likers to ensure that they liked and shared the video so that maximum help could be delivered to the needy.

