Jonas Blue & Paloma faith unveil 'Mistakes' remix package

MUMBAI: Jonas Blue & Paloma Faith have revealed a 4-track remix package for their latest single, ‘Mistakes’.

SWACQ delivers a frenetic, bass-heavy take on ‘Mistakes’, Italian producers Rudeejay & Da Brozz ramp up the emotions with a trance-inflicted big room anthem for their rework. DJ Q supplies an infectious 2-step cut that’s been crafted with the dancefloor in mind. The ‘Mistakes’ remix package also includes legendary UK DJ and producer Paul Woolford’s summery rendition of the track. Built around Paloma’s powerful vocal performance, Woolford’s rework is an effortless display of the production style he’s renowned for.

The original of ‘Mistakes’ has surpassed over 11 million global streams and counting. At the start of the year, Jonas completed a successful sold-out UK & Ireland headline tour, has since supplied his own striking club mix of ‘Mistakes’ and unveiled the cinematic music video for his latest single, which includes a beautiful performance from Paloma.

Jonas Blue is a phenomenon. Amassing an armoury of platinum hit singles with almost 10 billion global streams and over 50 million singles sales – he has become a mainstage DJ and pop powerhouse. His debut album ‘Blue’, released in November 2018, has now smashed its way to silver status and his effect is felt the world over with Jonas having been certified platinum over 120 times around the globe.