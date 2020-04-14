RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Apr 2020 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

HOSH & 1979 drop engrossing official video for latest single 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' ft. Jalja

MUMBAI: German DJ, producer and label owner HOSH and Italian newcomer 1979 have unveiled the official video for their global smash ‘Midnight (The Hanging Tree)’ ft. Jalja, out Tuesday 14th April via Three Six Zero Recordings.

The engrossing video is set in a barren, snow-covered wasteland, with a rural family doing their best to survive in one of the harshest terrains imaginable. The thrilling visuals are a perfect accompaniment for the emotive soundscape crafted by HOSH and 1979. The revered track has already amassed 10 million global streams since its release earlier this year.

HOSH explains: I’m really excited about this video. The storm that passes in the video fits nicely with the times we are currently in, with life requiring a bit more from all of us, than our regular daily routine, to make it through. Slightly awkward since this wasn’t planned, but a little poetic at the same time.

Previously released exclusively on Beatport in December via HOSH’s fryhide label, ‘Midnight (The Hanging Tree)’ reached #1 in Melodic House and Techno Tracks playlist and reached its peak at #2 in the main Beatport Chart.

The track also received an array of support since being playlisted at Kiss FM & A List at Radio 1, and with  Mistajam featuring the track as his ‘Future Anthem’, Annie Mac crowning it the week’s ‘Hottest Record’ and Pete Tong naming it his first ‘Essential New Tune’ of the decade.

Affiliated with Diynamic Music and label boss of fryhide, the Hamburg-born artist has been an active member of the electronic music scene for over 15 years, making his mark on the scene with releases such as ‘Woohoo’ and ‘Cilantro’ which amassed a combined 5.8 million Spotify streams.

A renowned producer and high-quality remixer, his music has received support from a slew of revered artists, including Solomon, Tale Of Us, Dubfire, CamelPhat, Solardo, Auntie Flo, Yotto and many more.

‘Midnight (The Hanging Tree)’ and its stunning official video provide an ideal form of escapism during these turbulent times.

Tags
Jalja music song Dubfire Yotto Solomon Tale Of Us
Related news
News | 14 Apr 2020

Jassie Gill shoots his latest music video on phone

MUMBAI: Punjabi star Jassie Gill has unveiled his latest track "Ehna chauni aa". He got creative during the ongoing lockdown period and shot the song's video on a phone.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2020

Jonas Blue & Paloma faith unveil 'Mistakes' remix package

MUMBAI: Jonas Blue & Paloma Faith have revealed a 4-track remix package for their latest single, ‘Mistakes’.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2020

Incredible new artist Yawdel releases debut smash-hit 'Taste Tt' feat. Zhiko

MUMBAI: Bursting onto the music scene, Yawdel drops his debut single ‘Taste It’. Teaming up with vocals from Dublin-based singer Zhiko, this collab is set to light up your headphones for weeks to come.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2020

Matador releases relentless peak time single, 'Bush'

MUMBAI: Matador returns to the release radar with his second single of the year, ‘Bush’. His latest offering of the new decade follows the accomplished musician’s more recent work – including his ambient album project ‘Tuesday’ and his harder-hitting RUKUS release, ‘Desire’.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2020

Muskurayega India - an initiative by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music and Cape of Good Films will now reach millions through the Likee community

MUMBAI: Some of the biggest names from the Bollywood fraternity have assembled for a music video that encourages people to be strong to confront coronavirus pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sudhanshu Vats resigns as MD of Viacom18

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD of Viacom18, a subsidiary of Network18, has decided to mread more

News
Various radio stations join forces under #RadioForIndia campaign to fight COVID-19 together

MUMBAI: “With great power comes great responsibility” Being true to this proverb, Radio Industryread more

News
On the Right Track: AIMS API Finds Similar Songs via AI Developed by Production Music Experts

MUMBAI: Somewhere among those 100,000 tracks in your production music catalog is the right one fread more

News
Bandsintown LIVE This Week: The net.werk Festival Unites Diverse Electronic Music Producers and DJs

MUMBAI: Bandsintown LIVE celebrates artists and showcases talents all over the world, with more read more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment's music catalogue, now on Spotify

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse, today announced its associatread more

top# 5 articles

1
Veetla Concert by Sony Music South

MUMBAI: To cope with the untimely situation of the global pandemic COVID-19, a little something from Sony Music Entertainment to lift spirits of...read more

2
World record attempt longest DJ marathon of 10 days in The Netherlands brings DJs together during Corona crisis

MUMBAI: Dance music has always brought people together; and the time is now to show the impact that music can have during this challenging time. A...read more

3
HOSH & 1979 drop engrossing official video for latest single 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' ft. Jalja

MUMBAI: German DJ, producer and label owner HOSH and Italian newcomer 1979 have unveiled the official video for their global smash ‘Midnight (The...read more

4
Matador releases relentless peak time single, 'Bush'

MUMBAI: Matador returns to the release radar with his second single of the year, ‘Bush’. His latest offering of the new decade follows the...read more

5
COVID-19: BEPC launched mobile app and radio broadcast for students education

MUMBAI: The Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) has decided to take this lockdown judiciously and launched a mobile application and plans to book...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group