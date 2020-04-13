Sargam, a group of medical professionals, launch "Sing From Home Concert", to keep hope afloat during COVID-19 by providing music as therapy

MUMBAI: Sargam, a music group of practicing doctors from Mumbai have come together to launch their first online “Sing From Home Concert”. The virtual session which will take place on Facebook tomorrow, Tuesday,14th April at 6.30 pm. It will feature some of the eminent doctors of Mumbai performing live to bring in fun and cheer during the Covid-19 situation.
Dr. Bipin Pandit said, “The current lockdown has been a challenging task for individuals across all age groups and is affecting the psychological and emotional wellbeing of many. This initiative aims to help people ease their stress and bring cheer in their homes, during the time of isolation and self-quarantine.”
Sargam has been started by a group of practicing doctors from Mumbai who began by performing at medical conferences and are now performing across India. It currently consists of Dr Bipin Pandit, Dr Suman Bijlani, Dr Sudeshna Ray, Dr Pooja Bandekar, Dr Aneesh Sabnis, and Dr Sanjay Kinare, all Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and compere Dr Veena Pandit, an Anaesthesiologist. They are ably assisted by their tech-savvy surgeon friend Dr Rajesh Bijlani.
“Stay home. Stay safe. Take care
Link to the “Sing From Home Concert” –
MUMBAI: Reigning with success for around ten years, Artist Aloud, an indie music platform has atread more
MUMBAI: Recently many businesses in the world have moved to virtual meetings, and while we’re alread more
MUMBAI: A student initiative FeedMyCityLIVE is supporting the KVN Foundation by raising contriburead more
MUMBAI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Saturday recommended that the reserve priceread more
MUMBAI: According to the research the best Android music player from Google offers a number of pread more
MUMBAI: Rapper Gucci Mane has received furious backlash in the virtual world after he posted on Twitter saying that he prays for his "haters die of...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar has come out with his sophomore album "Mr. Nair", and says the album gives him an opportunity to narrate his life to the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Nupur Sanon braved the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday to step out of her home because she urgently needed to buy grocery. And she gave...read more
MUMBAI: Multitalented musician Raghav Sachar, has added another feather on his cap “Super Mario Brothers” with a unique theme of Wind Symphony, to...read more
MUMBAI: To uplift the festive mood of its users on Baisakhi, Helo has partnered with Crossblade, India's biggest Punjabi Music Festival, to host a...read more