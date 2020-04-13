Sargam, a group of medical professionals, launch "Sing From Home Concert", to keep hope afloat during COVID-19 by providing music as therapy

MUMBAI: Sargam, a music group of practicing doctors from Mumbai have come together to launch their first online “Sing From Home Concert”. The virtual session which will take place on Facebook tomorrow, Tuesday,14th April at 6.30 pm. It will feature some of the eminent doctors of Mumbai performing live to bring in fun and cheer during the Covid-19 situation.

Dr. Bipin Pandit said, “The current lockdown has been a challenging task for individuals across all age groups and is affecting the psychological and emotional wellbeing of many. This initiative aims to help people ease their stress and bring cheer in their homes, during the time of isolation and self-quarantine.”

Sargam has been started by a group of practicing doctors from Mumbai who began by performing at medical conferences and are now performing across India. It currently consists of Dr Bipin Pandit, Dr Suman Bijlani, Dr Sudeshna Ray, Dr Pooja Bandekar, Dr Aneesh Sabnis, and Dr Sanjay Kinare, all Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and compere Dr Veena Pandit, an Anaesthesiologist. They are ably assisted by their tech-savvy surgeon friend Dr Rajesh Bijlani.

“Stay home. Stay safe. Take care

