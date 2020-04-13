Rapper Gucci Mane slammed for insensitive coronavirus tweet

MUMBAI: Rapper Gucci Mane has received furious backlash in the virtual world after he posted on Twitter saying that he prays for his "haters die of coronavirus".
The rapper has posted on Sunday saying: "I pray my haters die of coronavirus."
All through Monday, netizens slammed him saying the post is inappropriate and insensitive, considering millions of people are struggling with the deadly virus, reports variety.com.
"Man you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet ever. There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad movie big homie," wrote one user.
One wrote: "Shame on you!", while another replied: "Too harsh."
"Not the 'best' thing to tweet at this moment in time while the world is going through the virus itself which is killing hundreds of thousands worldwide," said one.
"Delete this Gucci ...dannnm," posted one user, while another said: "On Easter morning? this can't be what's on your mind…. Our enemies are just reflections of the parts of us we hate the most."
"I am agnostic and I still think this Tweet is incredibly immature particularly on a holy day," said one user.
(Source: IANS)
