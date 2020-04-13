It's not an easy track to recreate: Raghav Sachar speaks about new song 'Super Mario Brothers'

MUMBAI: Multitalented musician Raghav Sachar, has added another feather on his cap “Super Mario Brothers” with a unique theme of Wind Symphony, to bring nostalgic values for the older generation who have actually played it.

Speaking about his new song launched, “Super Mario is one of my favorite games” he said “It has featured me playing 11 live instruments. I have recorded over 100 tracks on this, I have also directed it and dressed up like Mario”.

Watch here:

Commenting on his experience working for “Super Mario Brothers”, he said he has been a fan of this music for a very long time, “musically speaking its extremely rich and very complicated” he adds.

“It’s not an easy track to recreate, the harmonies are very complicated. The gameplay was way ahead of time and so was the track, so it was difficult. I have made it much grander than what the original composition was and since there were a hundred tracks recorded, I didn’t realize the time and struggle I had gone. Overall, this was the longest till date and I’m also glad that it released at this time when everyone is sitting at home where there is very less entertainment” the 38-year-old singer exclaimed.

The singer also shared that there was no planning of creating this project, but he had it in his mind for about 7-8 years that he wanted to play as such. He started working on it middle of last year and now its been over 6 months and finally it was uploaded. The main thing it delayed was that he didn’t have enough time to work on this project”.

Raghav has played numerous instruments in various Bollywood blockbuster films, such as Salaam Namaste, Parineeta, Dhoom, Kaal, Hum Tum, Yehaan, Black Friday, Kal Ho Na Ho, Don and many more, over 150 films till date.

When asked about his current situation and productive things he is working on during the lockdown due to COVID-19, “Luckily, I’m out of Bombay at a bungalow, I have taken my entire studio along with me and created my own studio here so I’m creating a lot of songs. I’m also collaborating with another artist who have set up at home, also spending a lot of time with my kids and wife. Work actually hasn’t stop for me, instead I’m working on more songs”.

Lastly, he signed off with a message to his audience, “I wanna thank my audience for their support, I love creating for them. I’m getting a lot of feedbacks on Mario from people who actually played Mario in their younger days, that’s very interesting”.