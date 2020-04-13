Helo partners with CrossBlade to recreate Baisakhi celebrations digitally

MUMBAI: To uplift the festive mood of its users on Baisakhi, Helo has partnered with Crossblade, India's biggest Punjabi Music Festival, to host a first-of-its-kind #HeloLivePeMilo digital musical evening. As part of celebrations, ten popular Punjabi music artists will go live from their Helo accounts from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM on 16 April. Additionally, (#SaadeGharDiBaisakhi), the Baisakhi special in-app campaign launched on the platform will enable users to post and share updates, photographs, videos, and other content to spread the festive cheer with friends and communities while staying safe at home. Users can attend this musical evening on Helo.

Helo has emerged as a platform that facilitates the biggest celebrity interactions, thus, bringing fans closer to their favorite celebrities. During this musical extravaganza, Helo users will be able to sing along and enjoy worldwide hits of their favorite Punjabi megastars including B Praak, Prabh Gill, Babbal Rai, Sara Gurpal, Yuvraj Hans, Gurnazar, Ali Brothers, Arman Bedil and interact with them during their individual live sessions. Through in-app voting, a few lucky fans will also stand a chance to directly chat with their favorite artists during their live sessions.

Several prominent celebrities from Punjabi film and music industry, including Guru Randhawa, Jassie Gill, Sargun Mehta, Gippy Garewal, Sharry Mann, Neeru Bajwa and have joined Helo and are engaging with their regional language speaking fans on Helo. The celebrities have been actively creating and posting exclusive content, keeping their fans updated around useful insights, including from their personal life.

Popular singer and music composer, B Praak, said: Baisakhi is a festival that we all rejoice and it is a sign of unity, where people come together and enjoy the rituals. However, amid the current situation, we all must stay home and protect ourselves and one another. I'm extremely delighted that Helo in partnership with Crossblade is bringing to you the perfect medium #HeloLivePeMilo musical night to light up your celebratory spirits. Come join me in this biggest online celebration and enjoy the auspicious festival even while staying safe at home.

Delighted on the development, Babbal Rai said: Thanks to Helo and Crossblade, like every year, we'll be able to celebrate Baisakhi with the same spirit but this time from the comforts of our home through #HeloLivePeMilo. I look forward to having an engagement session with my fans on Helo and entertaining them with some of my latest hits, during the musical evening.

Baisakhi is a festival that commemorates the harvesting season with happiness and togetherness. In the current situation of countrywide lockdown, Helo continues with its endeavors of positively impacting users through innovative ideas. This initiative is an extension of the platform's #HeloLivePeMilo campaign that allows users across languages to watch and interact with their favourite stars during a live session.