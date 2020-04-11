Martin Garrix announces exclusive live set

MUMBAI: This Saturday, April 11, Martin Garrix will treat fans to an exclusive live set coming straight from his rooftop in Amsterdam to your home. From 7PM CEST/1PM EST people from all over the world are able to watch the set on Garrix’s YouTube page.
During the stream Garrix will showcase a brand new live set which will include numerous exclusive IDs, some from Garrix himself and others forthcoming on his STMPD RCRDS imprint, as well as some of his biggest hits.
Due to the major changes in every day life at the moment, Garrix wants to offer some support through music. Garrix: I’m really gutted I’m not able to perform at the moment and I really miss it. However, this is needed to try and protect as many people as possible from the virus and safe lives. Hopefully I’m able to lift some spirits and make people forget the whole situation for a little while.
After STMPD RCRDS’ 24 hour festival two weeks ago it’s now time for the label boss to show his skills live from his own home. Tune in April 11, 7PM CEST at youtube.com/MartinGarrix to watch Garrix in action.
