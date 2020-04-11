RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Apr 2020 12:36 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Garrix announces exclusive live set

MUMBAI: This Saturday, April 11, Martin Garrix will treat fans to an exclusive live set coming straight from his rooftop in Amsterdam to your home. From 7PM CEST/1PM EST people from all over the world are able to watch the set on Garrix’s YouTube page.

During the stream Garrix will showcase a brand new live set which will include numerous exclusive IDs, some from Garrix himself and others forthcoming on his STMPD RCRDS imprint, as well as some of his biggest hits.

Due to the major changes in every day life at the moment, Garrix wants to offer some support through music. Garrix: I’m really gutted I’m not able to perform at the moment and I really miss it. However, this is needed to try and protect as many people as possible from the virus and safe lives. Hopefully I’m able to lift some spirits and make people forget the whole situation for a little while.

After STMPD RCRDS’ 24 hour festival two weeks ago it’s now time for the label boss to show his skills live from his own home. Tune in April 11, 7PM CEST at youtube.com/MartinGarrix to watch Garrix in action.

Tags
Martin Garrix Youtube STMPD RCRDS Singer You Tube music
Related news
News | 11 Apr 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali on T-Series, RED FMs ‘The Care Concert’, reveals what she is doing during quarantine and much more!

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM’s joint initiative have come together also the world’s largest YouTube channel have come together to bring to you a brand-new digital initiative ‘The Care Concert’ on 11th April 2020, 6 pm onwards.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2020

Alok Drops Official Remix of Dua Lipa’s Hit ‘Physical’

MUMBAI: Brazilian DJ and producer Alok has delivered a vibrant remix of global superstar Dua Lipa’s adrenaline-fueled track ‘Physical’ (Alok Remix) out Thursday, 9th April via Warner Music.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2020

Laine Hardy surprises fans with “Ground I Grew Up On” music video premiere via YouTube and CMT

MUMBAI: After revealing earlier this week that he’ll release his first new music today since winning ABC’s American Idol in 2019, rising country music star Laine Hardy also surprised fans today when he dropped the official music video for “Ground I Grew Up On” overnight.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2020

Teen pop star Johnny Orlando wants Justin Bieber on his live series

MUMBAI: Canadian teen singer Johnny Orlando grabbed the spotlight years ago by singing fellow Canadian singer Justin Bieber's hit tracks. Now, the young artiste has his own music, but would still love to join forces with Bieber someday.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2020

Singer Vivek Hariharan receives special message for 'Panchayat' song

MUMBAI: Singer Vivek Hariharan, who lent his voice for the title song of the new web series "Panchayat", received a very special message from the lead actor of the show, Jitendra Kumar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Here are 10 ways to learn music through iPhone and Android apps

MUMBAI: These music learning apps for Android and iOS come with a structured program so you can bread more

News
BARC India & Nielsen Media explain “The Crisis Consumption - Impact Of COVID -19 on TV,smartphone behaviour across India

MUMBAI: This is the third part of the report on “Crisis Consumption on TV and Smartphones” releasread more

News
Here are five steps to kill your boredom with music

MUMBAI: You’re a musician and you’re self-isolating at home and you miss performing and entertairead more

News
Steps on how to play YouTube music while doing other things for iPhone and Android user

MUMBAI: You want to listen something on the YouTube app while also doing other things on your phread more

News
Study: An increase in radio listenership during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Due to increase in technology radio wasn’t quite listened to for a couple of years beforeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dhvani Bhanushali on T-Series, RED FMs ‘The Care Concert’, reveals what she is doing during quarantine and much more!

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM’s joint initiative have come together also the world’s largest YouTube channel have come together to bring to you a...read more

2
Shan Vincent de Paul creates visual mixtape "PURGATORY" in response to global pandemic COVID-19

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Jaffna-born rapper and producer to release ‘PURGATORY: The Isolation Tapes’ with 24-hour live stream on Instagram and will...read more

3
Teen pop star Johnny Orlando wants Justin Bieber on his live series

MUMBAI: Canadian teen singer Johnny Orlando grabbed the spotlight years ago by singing fellow Canadian singer Justin Bieber's hit tracks. Now, the...read more

4
Neha Kakkar: We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood

MUMBAI: She has belted out some of the biggest foot-tapping hits including "Garmi", "Aankh marey", "O saki", "Dilbar" and "Kala chashma" among many...read more

5
Justin Timberlake feels 24-hour parenting is 'not human'

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake said that things are going smooth between him and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, as they both deal with the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group