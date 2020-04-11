Laine Hardy surprises fans with “Ground I Grew Up On” music video premiere via YouTube and CMT

MUMBAI: After revealing earlier this week that he’ll release his first new music today since winning ABC’s American Idol in 2019, rising country music star Laine Hardy also surprised fans today when he dropped the official music video for “Ground I Grew Up On” overnight. Laine partnered with CMT for the broadcast premiere of his biographical “Ground I Grew Up On” music video. Fans can catch the day-in-the-life clip, filmed earlier this year on the picturesque bayou in his home state of Louisiana and directed by Dustin Haney, starting today, April 10 on CMT and CMT Music. The video premiered online overnight via YouTube at https://youtube.com/lainehardy. Catch an exclusive interview with Laine on CMT’s “Hot 20 Countdown” over the weekend, April 11 and 12 at 9:00AM CT. Laine is set to perform the new song on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on April 15 - check local listing for tune in details.

“What I love most about this music video is, it is spot on what I love to do and how I grew up, hanging with all my buddies on the river and just having a good time!” says Laine. “I hope that it helps people in Louisiana and the whole country in this crazy time we're all going through together. Hope it reminds people of the fun we will be having again soon.”

Laine’s two brand new songs, “Ground I Grew Up On” (Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson, and Brett Beavers) and “Let There Be Country,” (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, and Tim Nichols) are now available on all streaming platforms via Hollywood Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings. Both tracks are a definitive nod to Laine’s deep Louisiana roots, weaving the story of his childhood on the water and in the woods.

As announced earlier this week by The Tennessean, fans can catch Laine performing live online on the “Ground I Grew Up On Virtual Tour” with more than 15 online stops through the end of May. Laine will perform new music and chat with fans during each of the virtual tour stops. Find a complete listing of Laine Hardy concert dates including shows this summer with Toby Keith and virtual tour stop details, at LaineHardyMusic.com.

Laine Hardy’s “Ground I Grew Up On Virtual Tour”*

Date Virtual Venue

April 10 Raising Cane’s

April 13 Wrangler Live Network

April 14 CMT

April 15 Live with Kelly & Ryan

April 19 ABC’s American Idol

April 20 Romeo Ent. Group

April 22 The Boot

April 24 USO

April 26 Radio Disney Country

April 27 Country Rebel

April 29 Taste of Country

May 4 Country Now

May 6 The Tennessean

May 11 Sounds Like Nashville

May 13 Sweety High

May 18 One Country

May 20 Hollywire