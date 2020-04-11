Dhvani Bhanushali on T-Series, RED FMs 'The Care Concert', reveals what she is doing during quarantine and much more!

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM’s joint initiative have come together also the world’s largest YouTube channel have come together to bring to you a brand-new digital initiative ‘The Care Concert’ on 11th April 2020, 6 pm onwards. There would be many musicians like Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Amal Malik, , Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Prakriti Kakkar to name a few. Out of these artists, there would be Dhavani Bhanushali too who would be enthralling the audience with her melodious voice.

“It’s an amazing initiative that T-Series and RED have done. They have managed to make a concert that focuses on a fund to help people and those too who cannot afford to get their treatments done. I am lucky to be a part of it,” said Dhvani on associating with ‘The Care Concert’.

The singer further expresses that she has never done live videos before the quarantine and is very excited that she is doing so many digital live projects now.

Meanwhile, amid the COVIS-19 lockdown, Dhvani revealed that she is glued onto watching Money Heist (series) and said she is totally into rom-com movies.

The Leja Re singer had earlier donated for the 50,000 to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, for daily wage workers whose incomes have stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. She also did post this on social media.

Dhvani explains, “The reason I posted on Instagram was to mainly bring in more people to come forward and donate. It’s the need of the hour and I did my best to contribute to society.”

