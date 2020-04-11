RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Apr 2020 13:25 |  By Namrata Kale

Dhvani Bhanushali on T-Series, RED FMs ‘The Care Concert’, reveals what she is doing during quarantine and much more!

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM’s joint initiative have come together also the world’s largest YouTube channel have come together to bring to you a brand-new digital initiative ‘The Care Concert’ on 11th April 2020, 6 pm onwards. There would be many musicians like Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Amal Malik, , Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Prakriti Kakkar to name a few. Out of these artists, there would be Dhavani Bhanushali too who would be enthralling the audience with her melodious voice.

“It’s an amazing initiative that T-Series and RED have done. They have managed to make a concert that focuses on a fund to help people and those too who cannot afford to get their treatments done. I am lucky to be a part of it,” said Dhvani on associating with ‘The Care Concert’.

The singer further expresses that she has never done live videos before the quarantine and is very excited that she is doing so many digital live projects now.

Meanwhile, amid the COVIS-19 lockdown, Dhvani revealed that she is glued onto watching Money Heist (series) and said she is totally into rom-com movies.

The Leja Re singer had earlier donated for the 50,000 to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, for daily wage workers whose incomes have stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. She also did post this on social media.

Dhvani explains, “The reason I posted on Instagram was to mainly bring in more people to come forward and donate. It’s the need of the hour and I did my best to contribute to society.”

For further updates stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com.

Tags
Red FM T-Series Tulsi Kumar Armaan Malik Amal Mallik Sachet Tandon Parampara Thakur Prakriti Kakkar music
Related news
News | 11 Apr 2020

Martin Garrix announces exclusive live set

MUMBAI: This Saturday, April 11, Martin Garrix will treat fans to an exclusive live set coming straight from his rooftop in Amsterdam to your home. From 7PM CEST/1PM EST people from all over the world are able to watch the set on Garrix’s YouTube page.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2020

Alok Drops Official Remix of Dua Lipa’s Hit ‘Physical’

MUMBAI: Brazilian DJ and producer Alok has delivered a vibrant remix of global superstar Dua Lipa’s adrenaline-fueled track ‘Physical’ (Alok Remix) out Thursday, 9th April via Warner Music.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2020

Teen pop star Johnny Orlando wants Justin Bieber on his live series

MUMBAI: Canadian teen singer Johnny Orlando grabbed the spotlight years ago by singing fellow Canadian singer Justin Bieber's hit tracks. Now, the young artiste has his own music, but would still love to join forces with Bieber someday.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2020

Singer Vivek Hariharan receives special message for 'Panchayat' song

MUMBAI: Singer Vivek Hariharan, who lent his voice for the title song of the new web series "Panchayat", received a very special message from the lead actor of the show, Jitendra Kumar.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2020

Justin Timberlake feels 24-hour parenting is 'not human'

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake said that things are going smooth between him and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, as they both deal with the difficulties of social distancing and parenting around the clock.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Here are 10 ways to learn music through iPhone and Android apps

MUMBAI: These music learning apps for Android and iOS come with a structured program so you can bread more

News
BARC India & Nielsen Media explain “The Crisis Consumption - Impact Of COVID -19 on TV,smartphone behaviour across India

MUMBAI: This is the third part of the report on “Crisis Consumption on TV and Smartphones” releasread more

News
Here are five steps to kill your boredom with music

MUMBAI: You’re a musician and you’re self-isolating at home and you miss performing and entertairead more

News
Steps on how to play YouTube music while doing other things for iPhone and Android user

MUMBAI: You want to listen something on the YouTube app while also doing other things on your phread more

News
Study: An increase in radio listenership during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Due to increase in technology radio wasn’t quite listened to for a couple of years beforeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Teen pop star Johnny Orlando wants Justin Bieber on his live series

MUMBAI: Canadian teen singer Johnny Orlando grabbed the spotlight years ago by singing fellow Canadian singer Justin Bieber's hit tracks. Now, the...read more

2
Apple Music's 'Stream Local' initiative will support Indian musicians

MUMBAI: Playlists across genres as well as the albums of several chart-topping Indian artists will be featured in addition to newly-released music....read more

3
Curb Records’ Lee Brice Releases New Song/Single “One of Them Girls” Today

MUMBAI: Curb Records recording artist and ACM and CMA award winner Lee Brice releases his next song and single, “One of Them Girls.” The song—...read more

4
Alok Drops Official Remix of Dua Lipa’s Hit ‘Physical’

MUMBAI: Brazilian DJ and producer Alok has delivered a vibrant remix of global superstar Dua Lipa’s adrenaline-fueled track ‘Physical’ (Alok Remix)...read more

5
Singer Vivek Hariharan receives special message for 'Panchayat' song

MUMBAI: Singer Vivek Hariharan, who lent his voice for the title song of the new web series "Panchayat", received a very special message from the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group