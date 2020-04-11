Darshan Raval's Bhula Dunga becomes most commented Indian music Video on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval's latest track Bhula Dunga featuring Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has managed to win hearts in no time. The song has not only managed to cross over 50 million views well within a month of its release but has also created a record of being the most commented Indian music video on YouTube. The video has garnered over 6,29,618 comments on Youtube and counting. Bhula Dunga has also zoom passed 'Bad Guy', '7 Rings', 'Girls Like You' and 'Senorita' in Record time.

Given Darshan’s massive fan following clubbed with SidNaaz’s popularity, the song is a perfect treat to fans. Commenting on his huge sucess, Naushad Khan, MD Indie Music Label says "Bhula Dunga has been creating history since it’s release, The song is receiving a lot of love from fans all over the world and we are really glad with the response we have recieved so far. Gaining this amount of Million likes on Youtube and becoming the video with highest amount of comments in just a short span of time is a record itself and so far the response has exceeded our expectations as well.”

Commenting on the same, Darshan says "My social media account is flooded with messages, since the release of the song. We knew the song will resonate with the audiences and such appreciation is validation for the hard work we all have put in to create Bhula Dunga. The song has received a huge amount of comments so far and fortunately they are all positive ones” he signs off.