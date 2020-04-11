RadioandMusic
News |  11 Apr 2020 12:33 |  By RnMTeam

Curb Records’ Lee Brice Releases New Song/Single “One of Them Girls” Today

MUMBAI: Curb Records recording artist and ACM and CMA award winner Lee Brice releases his next song and single, “One of Them Girls.” The song—available today (4/10/20) at all digital service providers—follows the massive success of his No. 1 smash, “Rumor,” and his duet with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which currently holds steady in the Top 15 at Country radio, and was performed by Pearce and Brice as part of the ACM’s “Our Country” Pre-Show this past Sunday 4/5/20.

Brice was inspired to write “One of Them Girls” on Father’s Day last year after a moment of reflection looking at his family around him. Leaning further into the concept, the father of three immediately called an impromptu songwriting session at 2 a.m. the following morning with friends Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ben Johnson, who helped him round out the song.

“I just love that the title could easily come across with a negative connotation at first,” says Brice of the song he co-produced with Ben Glover and Kyle Jacobs. “But, it’s so very much about that girl that all of us—deep down, at the end of the day, at the end of our lives—really hope to have loving us.”

The moving music video for “One of Them Girls,” directed by Ryan Smith and filmed in November 2019, also premiering today exclusively through iHeartRadio, honors the tireless work of first responders everywhere. The thoughtful visual features a hero who is both a firefighter and a single parent. Watch the official video HERE.

“One of Them Girls” serves as the follow-up to Brice’s double-Platinum No. 1 hit, “Rumor,” which is currently nominated for “Single of the Year” at the 55th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. This year’s ACM Awards will broadcast live Wednesday, Sept. 16 on CBS.

As “One Of Them Girls” releases today, Brice paid a virtual visit to FOX & Friends this morning. Brice was compelled to play a brand-new original song, "Hey World.” It was in the moment just before he played the first note that Brice felt that he needed to connect with people in a genuine and honest way - people are suffering and that could not be ignored.

